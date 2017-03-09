Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh 'bus rapid transit' route options revealed
Theresa Clift | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 1:03 p.m.
Port Authority of Allegheny County
An illustration of a bus rapid transit station.
Port Authority of Allegheny County
A computer rendering of a bus rapid transit stop in Pittsburgh.

Updated 22 minutes ago

Pittsburgh and Port Authority of Allegheny County officials on Thursday revealed route options and cost estimates for a long-discussed "bus rapid transit" system that would link Downtown and Oakland.

BRT, often called "light rail on wheels" uses buses that often operate in a dedicated lane and make fewer stops than regular buses. The intention is to get riders to their destinations faster.

Pittsburgh's BRT system would operate with electric buses on Fifth and Forbes avenues, with two different alignment options: Either only on Fifth Avenue, or split between Fifth and Forbes, officials said.

The buses would operate in painted dedicated lanes for that stretch, converted from existing local bus lane and parking lanes.

Bike lanes would also be added.

After the route is decided, officials have narrowed it down to four service options that determine how far the service would go. One possibility is that the line would stretch to Wilkinsburg, with different "branches" to Squirrel Hill, Highland Park and elsewhere.

Officials plan to make route decisions next month, with outside input.

The project will then be submitted to be considered for federal funding. The cost of the options range from $200 million to $240 million.

This story will be updated.

