Staffers likely to swap positions on Allegheny County boards

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two staffers likely will swap places on the boards of the Port Authority of Allegheny County and Allegheny County Airport Authority.

Robert Hurley, the county's director of economic development, will move from the Port Authority board, where he is chairman, and onto the airport board, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald told the Tribune-Review on Friday. Jeffrey Letwin, who serves as vice chair of the Port Authority board, will likely be named chair, Fitzgerald said.

If the move is approved by County Council, Hurley will switch places with Jennifer Liptak, Fitzgerald's chief of staff.

Fitzgerald said he wants an economic development official on the airport board, as the airport sits on 3,800 acres of developable land, home to several developments.

“Economic developent (at the airport) is getting very busy. There are lots of opportunities, so I want to have Bob on that board,” Fitzgerald said.

The World Trade Center development, which is in the design phase, will be anchored by a “large tenant that will be a net gain for the region” and will include office space, a hotel and corporate hangars, according to the airport's annual report.Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.