Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Steelers want landlord to go beyond $12M already put into Heinz Field
Bob Bauder | Friday, March 3, 2017, 8:27 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Heinz Field sits empty on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

Updated 19 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto wants the Steelers to have first-class accommodations at Heinz Field, and he's willing to pay for it but not from a public cash register.

Peduto on Friday said money to pay for things on the Steelers' “wish list,” which includes a $25 million expansion of the Great Hall and a new scoreboard, should come from stadium-generated revenue such as ticket fees and refreshment prices, not taxes. The mayor was responding to criticism leveled earlier this week by Steelers President Art Rooney II.

“What we've said is there is enough revenue being generated on that piece of land through parking, through drinks, through food, through tickets, through hotels, through every different source, that we don't have to go to the public to buy a new Jumbotron,” Peduto said.

Rooney said the team lacks a working relationship with the Pittsburgh-Allegheny County Sports & Exhibition Authority, which owns the stadium. He complained that the SEA is tight-fisted when it comes to improvements that would permit the Steelers to compete for such large-scale events as a Super Bowl.

The SEA has invested $12 million in capital improvements at the stadium since it opened in 2001, according to Executive Director Mary Conturo's office. Conturo said she knows of no major events that passed on Heinz Field because of inadequate facilities.

“There has been zero public money put into the Heinz Field since we moved in back in 2001,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said. “The $12 million they are referring to came out of the capital reserve fund that is funded from surcharges on our Heinz Field patrons.”

Peduto said that's the way it should be. The stadium in large part was taxpayer funded, and Peduto said the public shouldn't be called upon to provide extras.

He noted that the Steelers' lease provides for stadium upkeep but not large-scale improvements.

“It's like having a lease with your landlord that allows the landlord to come in and put in new paint when the paint starts to fade, but it doesn't say that the landlord is required to build a backyard deck and swimming pool,” he said. “We just can't order those types of things.”

Lauten said the team needs better cooperation from the SEA to plan for and attract major sporting events.

“We have concerns going forward whether we can continue to compete for events such as the Super Bowl or future events like the Stadium Series at Heinz Field,” he said.

Peduto said he attends events at Heinz Field and doesn't mind paying extra for a hot dog to fund capital improvements at the stadium.

“If you want a new Jumbotron, we'll find a way to get you a new Jumbotron,” he said. “You want state of the art WiFi, we'll find a way. You want to improve the Great Hall, well, you're going to have to pay for that, or else you're going to have to share the revenue with us because we're not going to build you a venue to take away business from the convention center and then give you all the profits. It's just not fair.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.