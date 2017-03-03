Steelers want landlord to go beyond $12M already put into Heinz Field

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto wants the Steelers to have first-class accommodations at Heinz Field, and he's willing to pay for it but not from a public cash register.

Peduto on Friday said money to pay for things on the Steelers' “wish list,” which includes a $25 million expansion of the Great Hall and a new scoreboard, should come from stadium-generated revenue such as ticket fees and refreshment prices, not taxes. The mayor was responding to criticism leveled earlier this week by Steelers President Art Rooney II.

“What we've said is there is enough revenue being generated on that piece of land through parking, through drinks, through food, through tickets, through hotels, through every different source, that we don't have to go to the public to buy a new Jumbotron,” Peduto said.

Rooney said the team lacks a working relationship with the Pittsburgh-Allegheny County Sports & Exhibition Authority, which owns the stadium. He complained that the SEA is tight-fisted when it comes to improvements that would permit the Steelers to compete for such large-scale events as a Super Bowl.

The SEA has invested $12 million in capital improvements at the stadium since it opened in 2001, according to Executive Director Mary Conturo's office. Conturo said she knows of no major events that passed on Heinz Field because of inadequate facilities.

“There has been zero public money put into the Heinz Field since we moved in back in 2001,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said. “The $12 million they are referring to came out of the capital reserve fund that is funded from surcharges on our Heinz Field patrons.”

Peduto said that's the way it should be. The stadium in large part was taxpayer funded, and Peduto said the public shouldn't be called upon to provide extras.

He noted that the Steelers' lease provides for stadium upkeep but not large-scale improvements.

“It's like having a lease with your landlord that allows the landlord to come in and put in new paint when the paint starts to fade, but it doesn't say that the landlord is required to build a backyard deck and swimming pool,” he said. “We just can't order those types of things.”

Lauten said the team needs better cooperation from the SEA to plan for and attract major sporting events.

“We have concerns going forward whether we can continue to compete for events such as the Super Bowl or future events like the Stadium Series at Heinz Field,” he said.

Peduto said he attends events at Heinz Field and doesn't mind paying extra for a hot dog to fund capital improvements at the stadium.

“If you want a new Jumbotron, we'll find a way to get you a new Jumbotron,” he said. “You want state of the art WiFi, we'll find a way. You want to improve the Great Hall, well, you're going to have to pay for that, or else you're going to have to share the revenue with us because we're not going to build you a venue to take away business from the convention center and then give you all the profits. It's just not fair.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.