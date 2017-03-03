Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

West Mifflin residents could get assist in fight for bus service
Theresa Clift | Friday, March 3, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review

Updated 37 minutes ago

An effort by residents of a West Mifflin housing complex to reinstate bus service there could be getting a boost from elected officials.

Allegheny County Council on Tuesday will consider a motion to formally urge Port Authority to reinstate bus service to Mifflin Estates. The service was discontinued in 2009.

A group of Mifflin Estates residents have been going to Port Authority and County Council meetings for the past several months to urge officials to reinstate the route.

Councilman Bob Macey, D-West Mifflin, sponsored the resolution.

The Section 8 housing complex has 201 units. Residents, many of whom are seniors and single parents, must walk a mile and a half along hilly, nonlit roads or get expensive taxis to get to the nearest bus stop, the resolution says. It's unclear whether it will have an effect.

The service request by Mifflin Estates residents will be ranked by Port Authority staff, along with dozens of others it has received, as part of an annual service examination, Port Authority spokesman Jim Ritchie said.Service requests are ranked based on various factors, but public comments and resolutions by elected officials are not among them.

The Port Authority board votes in the spring, as part of the budget process, to approve service improvements recommended by staff, Ritchie said.

Last year, three projects were chosen for funding. The West Mifflin project was near the middle of the list in the rankings.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.

