Allegheny

Marshals looking for man who violated parole for second time after 30 year sentence
Theresa Clift | Saturday, March 4, 2017, 10:42 a.m.
United States Marshals Western District of Pennsylvania
Photos of Randall Douglas McFadden - on left in 2016 and right in 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

The U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man who violated his parole — the second time he's done so — after serving a 30 years in federal prison for sending a pipe bomb through the mail.

Randall Douglas McFadden, 62, was charged with violating conditions of his parole Friday when he walked away from his residence at the Salvation Army on Pittsburgh's South Side, 44 9th St., according to a news release.

In 1985, McFadden attempted to send in the bomb in a jewelry box to a woman in New York, which exploded at a Penn Hills postal facility before it could arrive. No one was injured.

McFadden recently completed a 30-year federal prison sentence for mailing a destructive device with the intent to kill or injure and damaging and destroying a building owned by the Postal Service.

In October 2015, McFadden violated his parole when he walked away from the Renewal Center facility downtown. He was found in Beaver County about a month later.

McFadden is white and about 5 feet 11 with shoulder-length brown hair, a gray beard and glasses, according to a recent photo.

Anyone with information about McFadden is asked to call the marshals at 412-644-6627 or 412-644-6628.

