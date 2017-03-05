Starzl tributes pour in: 'Unsurpassed intellect, passion and courage'

Tributes from Pittsburgh and around the world began to pour in Sunday about the late Dr. Thomas Starzl, who died early Saturday.

“Tom Starzl was a man of unsurpassed intellect, passion and courage whose work opened up a new frontier in science and forever changed modern medicine. He will be remembered for many things, but perhaps most importantly for the countless lives he saved through his pioneering work. We at Pitt have lost a friend and colleague who took the University to new heights of recognition and achievement.”

— Patrick Gallagher, chancellor, University of Pittsburgh

“Dr. Starzl's pioneering work in organ transplantation set the standard for innovation and excellence at UPMC. An extraordinarily skilled and compassionate surgeon and brilliant researcher, he brought hope to the sickest of the sick, a legacy that we continue to build on today.”

— Jeffrey A. Romoff, president and CEO, UPMC

“Tom Starzl's tremendous respect and affection for his patients became the life force of his career. Countless lives were saved through his advances in technique and his pioneering work to prevent organ rejection. There is not a transplant surgeon worldwide who has not, in some way, been influenced by his work.”

— Dr. Arthur S. Levine, University of Pittsburgh senior vice chancellor for the Health Sciences and John and Gertrude Petersen Dean of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

“Tom Starzl devoted his life to the cause of human health and advanced the field of medicine in ways that were unimaginable to most. He applied a combination of extraordinary talent and steely determination to build an unparalleled record of impact as a uniquely gifted surgeon, a visionary researcher, a prolific scholar and the single most influential teacher in the ground-breaking field of organ transplantation. In the process, he became a hero to countless transplant patients, their families and their physicians, while also playing a key role in the elevation of Pitt and in the transformation of Pittsburgh.”

— Mark A. Nordenberg, chancellor emeritus, University of Pittsburgh

“Words cannot convey how deeply saddened we all are with the passing of Dr. Starzl. It's impossible to quantify the magnitude of his contributions to the field of transplant. I feel so deeply honored and privileged to have had the opportunity to know him personally over the last few years. The world has lost today the greatest figure in the history of transplant, and I have lost my greatest mentor. The Starzl Transplant Institute will continue to work tirelessly to carry on his rich legacy.”

— Dr. Abhinav Humar, clinical director of the Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute and chief of the Division of Transplantation in the Division of Surgery at UPMC