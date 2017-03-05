Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Starzl tributes pour in: 'Unsurpassed intellect, passion and courage'

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 5, 2017, 10:42 a.m.
Dr. Thomas Starzl outside the Biomedical Building on Friday ,March 10, 2006.

Updated 40 minutes ago

Tributes from Pittsburgh and around the world began to pour in Sunday about the late Dr. Thomas Starzl, who died early Saturday.

“Tom Starzl was a man of unsurpassed intellect, passion and courage whose work opened up a new frontier in science and forever changed modern medicine. He will be remembered for many things, but perhaps most importantly for the countless lives he saved through his pioneering work. We at Pitt have lost a friend and colleague who took the University to new heights of recognition and achievement.”

Patrick Gallagher, chancellor, University of Pittsburgh

“Dr. Starzl's pioneering work in organ transplantation set the standard for innovation and excellence at UPMC. An extraordinarily skilled and compassionate surgeon and brilliant researcher, he brought hope to the sickest of the sick, a legacy that we continue to build on today.”

Jeffrey A. Romoff, president and CEO, UPMC

“Tom Starzl's tremendous respect and affection for his patients became the life force of his career. Countless lives were saved through his advances in technique and his pioneering work to prevent organ rejection. There is not a transplant surgeon worldwide who has not, in some way, been influenced by his work.”

Dr. Arthur S. Levine, University of Pittsburgh senior vice chancellor for the Health Sciences and John and Gertrude Petersen Dean of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

“Tom Starzl devoted his life to the cause of human health and advanced the field of medicine in ways that were unimaginable to most. He applied a combination of extraordinary talent and steely determination to build an unparalleled record of impact as a uniquely gifted surgeon, a visionary researcher, a prolific scholar and the single most influential teacher in the ground-breaking field of organ transplantation. In the process, he became a hero to countless transplant patients, their families and their physicians, while also playing a key role in the elevation of Pitt and in the transformation of Pittsburgh.”

Mark A. Nordenberg, chancellor emeritus, University of Pittsburgh

“Words cannot convey how deeply saddened we all are with the passing of Dr. Starzl. It's impossible to quantify the magnitude of his contributions to the field of transplant. I feel so deeply honored and privileged to have had the opportunity to know him personally over the last few years. The world has lost today the greatest figure in the history of transplant, and I have lost my greatest mentor. The Starzl Transplant Institute will continue to work tirelessly to carry on his rich legacy.”

Dr. Abhinav Humar, clinical director of the Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute and chief of the Division of Transplantation in the Division of Surgery at UPMC

Related Content
Thomas Starzl, father of organ transplantation, dies at 90
Dr. Thomas E. Starzl, the organ transplant icon who revolutionized medicine by performing the first successful liver transplant and set the standard for the life-saving ...
Starzl family: He was a 'force of nature'
The family of Dr. Thomas E. Starzl issued the following statement upon his death on Saturday. "Thomas Starzl was many things to many people. He ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.