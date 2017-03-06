Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Body of missing Duquesne grad student Dakota James found in Ohio River
Megan Guza | Monday, March 6, 2017, 11:39 a.m.
A sign posted on the North Side shows missing Duquesne University graduate student Dakota James.
Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety
Photos provided by the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety show missing Duquesne University graduate student Dakota James.

Updated 53 minutes ago

A body found in the Ohio River in Robinson is that of missing Duquesne University graduate student Dakota James.

The body, found near Neville Island, was reported to police about 8:35 a.m. Monday, according to a 911 dispatcher.

Robinson police confirmed it was James, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

James, 23, had been missing since a night out with coworkers Jan. 25. Security footage shows some of his movements upon parting ways with friends, but the trail goes cold at Fort Duquesne Boulevard, police said.

Footage showed James walking through Katz Plaza in the Cultural District in Downtown Pittsburgh onto Scott Place, heading toward Fort Duquesne Boulevard and, presumably, his apartment on the North Side.

Police said last week it's unclear whether James turned left or right when he emerged from the alley onto Fort Duquesne Boulevard, but there is no footage showing him crossing a bridge to the North Shore or doubling back to Scott Place.

Police said the James family had been notified of Monday morning's discovery. A few hours before the announcement, his mother, Pamela James, took to Facebook, a platform on which she's been vocal since her son went missing.

“Dakota did not do this to himself, he does not do drugs, he does not smoke, he works full time, he attends grad school full time, he's a runner, biker, swimmer and health conscious about what he puts in his body, he drinks alcohol but by no means was wasted like people think to have walked into the river. Dakota did not do this to himself!”

Mayor Bill Peduto offered his condolences in a written statement released about noon. He also thanked law enforcement for their work.

“My heart goes out to the family of Mr. James and the entire Duquesne University community,” he said. “I cannot begin to imagine what it is like to lose a young loved one like Dakota.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.

