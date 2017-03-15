Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Ex-Jets, Pitt star Revis arrives for hearing on assault charges
Natasha Lindstrom | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 1:00 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Former New York Jets standout and Pitt alumnus Darrelle Revis (middle) arrives Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at Pittsburgh Municipal Court for his preliminary hearing on felony assault charges stemming from a skirmish outside a South Side bar last month.
Darrelle Revis

Updated 1 hour ago

Former New York Jets standout and Pitt alumnus Darrelle Revis arrived Wednesday afternoon at Pittsburgh Municipal Court for his preliminary hearing on felony assault charges stemming from a skirmish outside a South Side bar last month.

Revis, an Aliquippa High School graduate, faces charges including aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy and terroristic threats.

According to a criminal complaint, Revis became engaged in an altercation Feb. 12 shortly after bars closed near East Carson and South 23rd streets. Dallas Cousins, 22, of Kittanning suffered an inch-long laceration above his left eyebrow and a broken bone in his outer eye socket, Zacheriah Jarvis, 21, had a contusion on his right cheek, according to the complaint.

Revis' first attorney, Blaine Jones, said Revis also sought medical attention following the altercation but did not provide details, citing patient privacy.

Jones told the Tribune-Review last month that it's Revis who was the victim .

"If any punches were thrown, they were thrown in self-defense," Jones said, "but Darrelle Revis did not initiate any of the physical contact."

The Jets released Revis last week. The recent charges reportedly didn't play a factor but rather his hefty contract and decline in play because of injuries and age, the Associated Press reported .

