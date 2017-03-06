Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh street closures to begin early for St. Patrick's Day Parade

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 6, 2017, 5:15 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Dancers from the Bell School of Irish Dance perform for the crowd on the Boulevard of the Allies during Pittsburgh's St. Patrick's Day Parade, Saturday, March 12, 2016. The parade is the second largest of its kind in the U.S.

Street closures in Downtown Pittsburgh will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday for the St. Patrick's Day Parade, the city announced.

The parade route includes parts of Liberty Avenue, Grant Street, the Boulevard of the Allies and Stanwix Street, where the parade ends.

Streets are scheduled to reopen about 1 p.m.

The parade line will form between 11th and 26th streets, the city said.

More than 50 Port Authority of Allegheny County buses will be detoured during the parade, but service still will be maintained. Two-car light rail trains will be running on the red and blue lines from 7 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee will host a family friendly event in Market Square from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Market Square Merchants Association will hold the “Irish Fair in the Square” event beginning at 1 p.m.

Participating restaurants and bars can serve alcohol as part of sidewalk cafes, and open containers will be allowed in the Market Square plaza from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Market Square will be cleared of patrons by 6 p.m., the city said.

Pittsburgh police will employ extra patrols and roving DUI enforcement throughout the city.

