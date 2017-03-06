Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Passenger in fatal Thanksgiving Day crash in North Versailles arrested

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 6, 2017, 5:57 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The passenger of a vehicle involved in a fatal Thanksgiving Day crash in North Versailles was arrested Monday, according to Allegheny County Sheriff William Mullen.

Asia Camp, 24, address given only as Pittsburgh, had been wanted since failing to appear for a preliminary hearing Dec. 29 on drug charges. Camp was found with 42 stamp bags of heroin at the time of the crash and told police she and the driver of her vehicle, Demetrius Coleman, 22, of Homewood had been selling heroin earlier in the day.

East McKeesport Officer Scott Lowden pulled over Coleman for making an illegal left turn. When Lowden learned Coleman was wanted for a probation violation, he called for backup, and Coleman took off, speeding onto Route 30.

Two miles away, Coleman T-boned a car driven by Kaylie Meininger, 21. Her fiancé, David Bianco, 28, was in the passenger seat, and her 2-year-old daughter, Annika, was in the backseat. Bianco was thrown from the car, which burst into flames almost immediately after impact. All three were killed.

Police charged Coleman with three counts of homicide in addition to other offenses. Camp was charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession.

Camp failed to show at a meeting Monday morning with counselors regarding her two children, Mullen said. She later appeared at the Office of Children, Youth and Families' South Side location but left before deputies arrived.

Deputies caught up with Camp at East Carson and South Ninth streets, where Camp was taken into custody by deputy sheriffs without incident.

She was taken to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment.

