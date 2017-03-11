Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Cold weather can't dampen Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day parade spirits
Natasha Lindstrom | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 2:42 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Parade-goers react as a participant hands out beads during the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Noah Feth, 7, of Brookline watches as the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade round the bend from Grant Street onto the Boulevard of the Allies on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
From a parking garage, women watch as the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade travels along the Boulevard of the Allies on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Members of South Fayette High School's Little Green Machine Marching Band march along the Boulevard of the Allies during the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A man dressed at Saint Nicholas waves from atop a Turtle Creek fire truck during the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Xaivier Moore, 5, of West Mifflin waves to police officers as they march along the Boulevard of the Allies during the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A piece of bubble gum escapes the grasp of a young boy as he receives a handful of candy from a participant in the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Ireland McFarland, 8, of Lawrence, Washington County, applies green face paint to cousin Milan Pennetti, 6, of South Fayette during the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A member of the Pittsburgh Steeline drumline performs with the group along the Boulevard of the Allies during the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A parade-goer is seen through a hole in a pirate flag along the Boulevard of the Allies during the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Peg Schafer of Acme holds a sign as she watches the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade from a spot along the Boulevard of the Allies on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A pit bull looks to the crowd as it walks with the nonprofit Hello Bully during the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Rich O'Malley as Saint Patrick walks along the Boulevard of the Allies during the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 11, 2017.

Lindsay Gasparovich shrugged and laughed when asked if Saturday's 20-degree temperatures made her think twice about going to Pittsburgh's 2017 St. Patrick's Day parade.

“Clearly not,” chuckled Gasparovich, of Crafton, as she watched the festivities along Grant Street, Downtown with two of her friends, all in their early 30s.

Not only did Gasparovich go, but she showed in high spirits and a full leprechaun costume, from a green sequin-speckled top hat to green-and-white-striped knee socks. A black ski mask warming Paparovich's neck and head peeked out beneath her hat and she donned a scarf decorated with shamrocks.

Saturday marked at least the tenth time Gasparovich has attended the city's storied St. Patrick's Day parade, whose roots date to 1869.

“It's a great family atmosphere and people are out having a great time, nice and relaxed,” Gasparovich said. “You can't beat it.”

Across Western Pennsylvania, the sky was sunny and mostly clear, but temperatures hovered in the low 20s — about 20 degrees colder than normal for this time of year, said John Darnley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon Township.

However, the all-time low for the day is just 6 degrees, “so it could be worse,” Darnley noted.

Pittsburghers have gained a reputation for not letting difficult weather stop them from celebrating St. Patrick's Day, from icy, pouring rain in recent years to the so-called “Great St. Patrick's Day Parade Blizzard of 1993.”

“Weather like that can bring people together,” said Blair Dierks, 41, of Mt. Lebanon, who watched the parade Saturday with his wife, brother-in-law and two children, ages 5 and 3. “Everyone's sharing the same sort of freezing experience.”

Dierks and his family, the children bundled up in blankets in a stroller, took a respite from the parade by ducking into Weiner World, an eatery just a few blocks from the start of the parade route on Grant Street.

“We're just warming up,” said Dierks, green beads dangling from his neck as he ordered a hot dog and Coke.

23,000 people in the parade

The parade featured an estimated 23,000 participants, including 200 marching units, including 18 marching bands, and floats representing Irish heritage.

Afterward, families crowded into Market Square to continue the festivities with live music, Irish dance performances, and face-painting.

Dierks said his children especially enjoyed all the dancers, Wells Fargo's horse-drawn stagecoach and — most of all — lots of free candy. The family from the South Hills arrived about 15 minutes before the parade began and didn't have trouble parking or staking out a spot along the route.

“Maybe because it's cold it wasn't quite as crowded, which was nice,” Dierks said.

Pittsburgh police did not observe any significant incidents or problems related to the parade, Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler said.

Allison Gerger of Robinson, who brought to the parade her friend Brandy Bogacki, of Greensboro, N.C., said the key to keeping up their energy in spite of the cold was simple: “Lots of layers.”

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.

