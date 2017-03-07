Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh to host USA Track & Field half marathon championships
Chris Togneri | Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 2:57 p.m.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Runners keep their pace through Homewood as they run the Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday, May 1, 2016.

Updated 1 hour ago

Pittsburgh will host the USA Track & Field national half marathon championships in 2018 and 2019, officials said Tuesday.

The championships will be part of the annual Pittsburgh Marathon weekend. Next year's event will be the 10th anniversary of the marathon's return after a 5-year hiatus.

“We wanted to do something super exciting, super special for the 10th anniversary,” said Patrice Matamoros, CEO of P3R, the nonprofit that organizes and runs the Pittsburgh Marathon. “So we decided to bid on the U.S. national half marathon championships, and we did it, we got it, and we're so excited.”

America's top distance runners, including Olympic hopefuls, are expected to compete, officials said. The prize purse is $85,000.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and VisitPittsburgh president Craig Davis said the annual event, held on the first weekend of May, has been an economic windfall for the region.

“They own that weekend in May,” Davis said. “Our hotels are full, our restaurants are full and there are people in the streets. It's a wonderful time.”

In 2015, the marathon generated an estimated $10.2 million in direct spending and room demand of 8,450 room nights, race organizers said. Last year's numbers were not available.

About 40,000 runners will compete in this year's events: The marathon, half marathon, marathon relay, 5K, kids marathon and pet walk. About 300,000 spectators are expected.

“2018 and 2019 will be a showcase for the city of Pittsburgh,” Peduto said. “We show off the city, we bring people from around the world to be participants in it, and now with the championships being held here, we up the profile of the Pittsburgh Marathon.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.