Dakota James' mother mourns her son's death in Facebook post

Pamela James likened Tuesday's early-morning rain to tears for her son.

“Yes the rain falling was the many tears that were being shed over the loss of my sweet baby Dakota,” she wrote in a Facebook post a day after Dakota James' body was pulled from the Ohio River near Neville Island. “My son is now in the arms of God and those family members who have passed before us and I know he is being well taken care of and is no longer in pain.”

James, 23, had been missing since a night out with coworkers Jan. 25. Police sorted through hours of security footage from across Downtown and the North Shore, and his mother organized volunteers to comb riverbanks and other areas around the county.

“As his mother I will never be able to express in words well enough how much I loved him,” she said in the post. “From his sweet little baby hands to the wonderful man he was becoming. People who did not have the opportunity to meet him, truly missed out.”

She thanked volunteers — “her warriors,” she called them in her near-daily Facebook updates — and said a memorial service will be held at some point. She said the next step is determining what happened to her son between his disappearance and the discovery of his body.

She noted in earlier posts that she does not believe her son's death was an accident.

Security footage shows some of his movements upon parting ways with friends Jan. 25, but the trail went cold at Fort Duquesne Boulevard, police said.

Footage showed James walking through Katz Plaza in the Cultural District in Downtown Pittsburgh onto Scott Place, heading toward Fort Duquesne Boulevard and, presumably, his apartment on the North Side.

Police said last week it is unclear whether James turned left or right when he emerged from the alley onto Fort Duquesne Boulevard and there is no footage showing him crossing a bridge to the North Shore or doubling back to Scott Place.

