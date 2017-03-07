Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh urging drivers use free parking, shuttle service on St. Patrick's Day
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 3:18 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Local Bar + Kitchen on East Carson Street on the South Side.

Updated 1 hour ago

Pittsburgh will offer free parking and shuttle service Saturday from a lot on Second Avenue to the South Side in an attempt to ease St. Patrick's Day congestion in the Carson Street drinking and dining district.

City officials on Tuesday said parking in the neighborhood will be limited and advised South Side visitors to use the shuttle or taxi and ride-share services available throughout the day and night.

Parking at the Pittsburgh Parking Authority's Second Avenue lot near the 10th Street Bridge, which has space for 810 vehicles, will be free for 24 hours starting at 5 a.m. Saturday. One of two shuttles provided by the Pittsburgh Transportation Group will run throughout the 24-hour period, and the second will operate from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

City Council President Bruce Kraus, who represents the South Side, said the parking and shuttle arrangement was successful in 2016 with a total of about 600 riders.

“I would love to see it tripled this year,” Kraus said.

Shuttles will stop at Muriel and South 12th streets, South 18th and Sidney streets, and South 21st and East Carson streets before returning to the lot. Parking will be prohibited on the south side of Carson, from 12th to 18th streets, to create a traffic lane for shuttles and emergency vehicles and a passenger pickup zone.

The south side of the 1700 block of Carson will be reserved for valet service, taxis, ride-share companies and private individuals to pull in and pick up passengers.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbauder@tribweb.com.

