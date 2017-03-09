Who pays when the Steelers want to upgrade Heinz Field? It's complicated

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Steelers' landlord on Thursday agreed to spend $276,860 to repaint Heinz Field's steel structure, but the gesture doesn't appear to have ended a dispute over who should pay for other improvements the Steelers want to make.

The Pittsburgh-Allegheny County Sports & Exhibition Authority's board of directors voted unanimously to reimburse the Steelers for the paint job and related inspection services at the stadium, which opened in August 2001.

“It's work that we've reviewed and gone over with them and have determined it's an appropriate cost of the capital reserve fund,” said Executive Director Mary Conturo.

Three of the team's other improvement requests – a new scoreboard, a WiFi network and an expansion of the stadium's Great Hall – haven't been deemed appropriate costs, at least not yet.

SEA officials on Thursday said the stadium's improvement reserve fund contains $3.3 million, largely funded by a surcharge on ticket sales.

The Steelers could not immediately be reached for comment, and no one representing the team spoke at the authority's meeting.

Steelers President Art Rooney II last week criticized the SEA, saying he lacked a working relationship with the authority and that the situation could diminish the team's chances of booking large events such as a Super Bowl.

Conturo offered a different perspective on the relationship.

“I think we have been working with them, and we're going to continue working with them,” Conturo said.

The SEA has put $12 million into the stadium from the capital reserve fund since the taxpayer-funded stadium opened.

SEA Solicitor Morgan Hanson said both sides are exchanging information that will be used to determine who should pay for the three projects requested by the Steelers.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto last week objected to the use of public money and suggested that funding could come from additional stadium user fees.

According to the stadium lease, improvements fall into three categories: capital repairs paid for by the SEA, alterations paid for by the team and qualified capital improvements.

A complicated set of guidelines determines who pays for improvements in the third category, Hanson said.

The SEA must pay the tab if a requested improvement was made using taxpayer money in 50 percent of NFL stadiums that were publicly funded between 1998 and 2004.

Otherwise, the team is responsible for the expense.

Hanson said the SEA would likely have to borrow money if it is required to pay for the WiFi, scoreboard and Great Hall expansion. Neither he nor Conturo could immediately estimate how much the projects would total.

Hanson declined to speculate on whether the SEA would support the projects.

“I think it's premature to determine that absent the complete information being provided,” he said. “When all the information is in I think the parties will have a full and frank discussion about what categories things fall into.”