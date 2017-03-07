Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Dakota James' family thanks searchers and hopes to help improve Pittsburgh's surveillance

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 4:27 p.m.
Photos provided by the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety show missing Duquesne University graduate student Dakota James.
This image provided by the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety shows the possible route missing Duquesne University graduate student Dakota James took on the night he went missing.
A sign posted on the North Side shows missing Duquesne University graduate student Dakota James.

The family of a Duquesne University graduate student whose body was found Monday in the Ohio River thanked search and rescue teams for bringing an end to an anguishing 40-day search.

Dakota James, 23, had been missing since Jan. 25, when he spent a night out with coworkers. Police went through hours of security footage that captured glimpses of James walking Downtown toward the North Side, where he lived.

His mother organized volunteers to comb riverbanks and other areas around Allegheny and Beaver counties.

"Pamela and I have gotten the two most difficult phone calls a parent can get: one that your son is missing and the second that he isn't going to come home to you the way that you had hoped," said Jeff James, Dakota James' father, during a news conference Tuesday with a dozen members of the James family. "While this has been incredibly difficult for us, we have been strengthened by the people of Pittsburgh."

Jeff James, of Frederick County, Md., thanked the myriad organizations that helped with the search.

"I want the people of Pittsburgh to know that we will never give up. We're not that type of family. We're not that type of group," he said. "We're not going to give up until we really know what happened to Dakota. We're going to work with the city to help improve their surveillance video, particularly on the bridges. We want to help improve response time and procedures for other missing people cases."

He said a memorial for his son is being planned with help from Calvary United Methodist Church on the North Side, but a date hasn't been set.

"We'd love to see everybody there," he said. "Thank you to the people of Pittsburgh for all your support. It didn't end the way we wanted it to, but we're happy we could take Dakota home and say a proper goodbye to him."

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has not released a cause of death.

Authorities removed James' body from the water near Neville Island about 9:30 a.m.

A woman walking her dog spotted the body and reported it to police.

James was wearing the same clothes he wore the night he disappeared: a red hoodie, jeans and a Columbia jacket. Police would not say whether James' wallet or cell phone were present, nor would they say if they suspect foul play.

