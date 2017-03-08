Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

'Day Without a Woman' celebrates female power
Jack Fordyce | Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 9:27 p.m.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Event organizers lead the march during 'A Day Without A Woman' rally, supporting International Women's Day, Wednesday, March 8 in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Jessica Semler, Public Affairs Director at Planned Parenthood of Western Pennyslvania addresses the crowd gathered for 'A Day Without A Woman' rally, supporting International Women's Day in front of the City-County Building, Wednesday, March 8 in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Demonstrators march during 'A Day Without A Woman' rally in support of International Women's Day, Wednesday, March 8 in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Jacque Allan holds a sign during 'A Day Without A Woman' rally, supporting International Women's Day in front of the City-County Building, Wednesday, March 8 in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Demonstrators carry signs during 'A Day Without A Woman' rally, supporting International Women's Day, Wednesday, March 8 in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Demonstrators march during 'A Day Without A Woman' rally, supporting International Women's Day, Wednesday, March 8 in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
A demonstrator's pin reads 'We The People' during 'A Day Without A Woman' rally in support of International Women's Day outside of the City-County Building, Wednesday, March 8 in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Black Rappa Madusa waits to speak during 'A Day Without A Woman' rally, supporting International Women's Day in front of the City-County Building, Wednesday, March 8 in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Updated 32 minutes ago

Hundreds of women assembled in solidarity outside of the City-County Building in Pittsburgh to support ‘A Day Without a Woman' on Wednesday.

The event coincided with the U.N.-designated International Women's Day, and organizers said they wanted to “stand with women around the globe” who supported their efforts Jan. 21 with similar protests in cities around the world.

‘A Day Without a Woman' was the first national action by organizers since the nationwide marches held the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration drew millions of women into the streets in protest misogyny, inequality and oppression.

Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday and asked followers to join him in “honoring the critical role of women” in the U.S. and around the world. He tweeted that he has “tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy.”

Ivanka Trump echoed her father's sentiments, tweeting: “Today, we celebrate women and are reminded of our collective voice and the powerful impact we have on our societies and economies.”

Organizers of the January Women's March called for women to take the day off and encouraged them not to spend money to show their economic strength and impact on American society. Unlike the Women's March, Wednesday's protest focused on the absence of women, who were steered to local rallies and community groups and away from work or shopping in stores or online. Organizers also asked women to wear red to signify love and sacrifice.

According to the U.S. Census, women make up more than 47 percent of the workforce and are dominant in professions such as registered nurses, dental assistants, cashiers, accountants and pharmacists. They make up at least a third of physicians and surgeons, as well as lawyers and judges. Women also represent 55 percent of all college students.

Still, American women continue to be paid less than men, earning 80 cents for every dollar a man makes. The median income for women was $40,742 in 2015, compared with $51,212 for men, according to census data.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Jack Fordyce is a digital producer for the Tribune Review. He can be reached at JFordyce@Tribweb.com or 412-320-7851.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.