'Day Without a Woman' celebrates female power

Hundreds of women assembled in solidarity outside of the City-County Building in Pittsburgh to support ‘A Day Without a Woman' on Wednesday.

The event coincided with the U.N.-designated International Women's Day, and organizers said they wanted to “stand with women around the globe” who supported their efforts Jan. 21 with similar protests in cities around the world.

‘A Day Without a Woman' was the first national action by organizers since the nationwide marches held the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration drew millions of women into the streets in protest misogyny, inequality and oppression.

Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday and asked followers to join him in “honoring the critical role of women” in the U.S. and around the world. He tweeted that he has “tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy.”

Ivanka Trump echoed her father's sentiments, tweeting: “Today, we celebrate women and are reminded of our collective voice and the powerful impact we have on our societies and economies.”

Organizers of the January Women's March called for women to take the day off and encouraged them not to spend money to show their economic strength and impact on American society. Unlike the Women's March, Wednesday's protest focused on the absence of women, who were steered to local rallies and community groups and away from work or shopping in stores or online. Organizers also asked women to wear red to signify love and sacrifice.

According to the U.S. Census, women make up more than 47 percent of the workforce and are dominant in professions such as registered nurses, dental assistants, cashiers, accountants and pharmacists. They make up at least a third of physicians and surgeons, as well as lawyers and judges. Women also represent 55 percent of all college students.

Still, American women continue to be paid less than men, earning 80 cents for every dollar a man makes. The median income for women was $40,742 in 2015, compared with $51,212 for men, according to census data.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Jack Fordyce is a digital producer for the Tribune Review. He can be reached at JFordyce@Tribweb.com or 412-320-7851.