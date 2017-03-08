Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Charges upgraded to homicide for two men involved in beating death of cab driver
Megan Guza | Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 8:18 a.m.
Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety
Christen Glenn, 18.
Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety
Daniel Russell, 19.

Two men arrested last month in the fatal beating of a Pittsburgh cab driver have had their charges upgraded to include homicide, court records show.

Christen Glenn, 18, and Daniel Russell, 19 continue to await extradition after they were arrested in Youngstown, Ohio.

Initially charged with attempted homicide and robbery, both now face homicide charges.

Charges were upgraded last week against Hosea Moore and King Edwards, both 20 and of Beltzhoover.

Ramadhan Mohamed, a zTrip driver, responded to a call about 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2017 on Climax Street, according to police. The four men beat and robbed Mohamed, 31, of the North Side. He was found later that morning and died later in the week at UPMC Presbyterian.

According to the criminal complaint, the men and another unnamed witness were at Edwards' home on Curtin Street when the four named men decided they wanted to rob a pizza delivery driver. Because it was late and the pizza shop was closed, they opted for a cab driver.

The witness told police that Russell used a cellphone app to request the zTrip cab, and Mohamed arrived a short time later, according to the complaint.

When the cab arrived, Glenn, Russell, Edwards and Moore left for five to seven minutes and returned, with Russell bragging about beating Mohamed, according to the complaint. They left again to move Mohamed's cab and “make sure the victim was dead.”

