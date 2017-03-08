Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Catholics can eat meat on St. Patrick's Day Friday, Bishop says

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 10:33 a.m.
John C. Schisler | Tribune-Review
Bishop David Zubik speaks with the Tribune-Review on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016.

Updated 1 hour ago

Pittsburgh Catholic Bishop David A. Zubik has given his blessing for Catholics to eat meat on St. Patrick's Day, which falls on a Friday in Lent.

Lenten Fridays require Catholics to abstain from meat, but the Bishop said he thought long and hard about giving everyone a break.

“Many people have been asking if I will allow Catholics to eat meat on St. Patrick's Day since March 17th falls on a Friday of Lent this year,” Zubik wrote in a letter issued Wednesday to members of the diocese. “After much consideration I have chosen to dispense Catholics in the Diocese of Pittsburgh from the obligation to abstain from meat on Friday, March 17.”

Catholics aren't entirely off the hook, according to the letter.

“I do appeal to those who choose to eat meat that day to do another act of self-sacrifice in the spirit of the Season of Lent with the mind and heart of Saint Patrick,” Zubik wrote.

Pittsburgh isn't the first diocese to take this step, according to Catholic News Service.

Other dioceses or archdioceses to issue similar dispensations include Philadelphia, Baltimore, New York and Milwaukee.

Zubik encouraged Catholics to celebrate Saint Patrick in a manner that “truly honors this good and humble saint.”

