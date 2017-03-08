Floodgates on Washington Blvd. operational again

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh has completed a $55,000 repair of floodgates on Washington Boulevard and an early-morning test Wednesday proved the gates are operational, Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said.

The gates, installed by PennDOT following a flash flood in 2011 that drowned four motorists, had not been fully operational for months.

Bronder Technical Services, which installed the system, was called in for repairs and discovered myriad problems, including dead batteries, faulty sensors and a gate that had been sheared by a driver after it unexpectedly activated, Hissrich said.

Sensors are designed to drop the gates when water rises on Washington Boulevard in Highland Park. Police also can activate the gates from their Zone 5 station.

“The contractor has been working over the past six to eight weeks to make for a successful test today,” Hissrich said. “The gates are working. The tests were successful, and the gates went down.”

Problems surfaced in August when gates failed to activate during a similar flood that stranded two motorists. Pittsburgh and PennDOT blamed each other for a lack of periodic testing to ensure gates were operational. Both said the other was responsible for maintenance.

Pittsburgh since has taken over maintenance, Public Works Director Mike Gable said.

“I think it will be a dual responsibility of (Public Works and Public Safety),” he said. “We'll develop a checklist of what has to be checked on a monthly basis, quarterly, yearly, whatever the case may be.”

Bronder recommended testing the gates twice a year, Gable said, but the city has not decided whether it should be done more frequently.

Hissrich said police, emergency management and Public Works personnel conducted gate testing at 4 a.m.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.