Allegheny

Allegheny County vaping ban takes effect in 10 days
Theresa Clift | Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 1:00 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald

Updated 37 minutes ago

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald on Wednesday signed the county's new ban on vaping in public, indoor places.

The legislation takes effect in 10 days.

County Council on Tuesday night approved the ban in a 8-5 vote. Fitzgerald tweeted around noon that he had signed the bill.

That means the ban is now law, said Amie Downs, county spokeswoman.

However, the Pennsylvania Local Health Administration Act states no rule or regulation shall become effective sooner than the 10th day after it is approved, with an exception for "emergency measures," Downs said.

The vaping ban, which is not an emergency measure, will prohibit the use of e-cigarettes, known as vaping, in indoor workplaces, schools, restaurants, health care-related properties, theaters, sports facilities and transit stations.

Downs did not know whether the 10 days included weekends.

