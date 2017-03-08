Prosecutors: McCandless woman tried to kill sons before succeeding in 2014

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A McCandless woman accused of drowning two of her three young sons planned to kill them for years before succeeding in 2014, prosecutors said Wednesday on the opening day of Laurel Schlemmer's murder trial.

Schlemmer told police “she thought she'd be a better mom to (her 9-year-old son) if she sent (Luke, 3, and Daniel, 6) to heaven,” Allegheny County Assistant District Attorney Lisa Pellegrini said in the state's opening statement. “On that fateful day, April 1, 2014, she succeeded in what she had been trying to do all those years.”

Schlemmer's attorney, Michael Machen, did not deliver an opening statement during the morning session.

Schlemmer, 43, is charged with murder, child endangerment and tampering with evidence. She waved her right to a jury trial. Common Pleas President Judge Jeffrey A. Manning will decide the case.

Manning previously ruled Schlemmer mentally incompetent to stand trial after a psychiatrist testified Schlemmer was delusional, couldn't cooperate with her defense attorney and had been refusing psychotropic medications.

On Tuesday, she told Manning she had no mental physical disabilities preventing her from standing trial.

Pellegrini called nine witnesses, many of whom detailed two potentially deadly incidents before the boys' drowning:

In 2009, police were called to Ross Park Mall where Schlemmer had left Daniel, then 2, in a hot car.

In 2013, Schlemmer and her father brought the boys to UPMC Passavant Cranberry after Schlemmer said she accidentally backed her vehicle over the boys.

In fact, Pellegrini said in her opening statement, Schlemmer tied up the boys with twine, then ran them over three times, stopping each time to see if they were alive.

Schlemmer appeared in court in a red jumpsuit with her hands and ankles shackled.

She was often emotionless. But she lowered her head and cried during the testimony of Dr. Jennifer Wolford, an attending physician with the Division of Child Advocacy at Children's Hospital of UPMC of Pittsburgh, who described the moment doctors took Daniel off life-support machines.

