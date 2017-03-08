Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Monkeys not abused in Pitt labs, feds say
Ben Schmitt | Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 2:12 p.m.
REUTERS
A capuchin monkey. (Reuters)

Updated 16 minutes ago

The University of Pittsburgh announced Wednesday it has been cleared of wrongdoing by a federal agency investigating allegations of animal abuse in its laboratories.

However, details of the allegations are murky.

During the week of Feb. 27, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service conducted a four-day inspection of Pitt's animal research laboratories, Pitt spokesman Joe Miksch said in a press release.

Miksch said allegations and a video provided to the USDA prompted the investigation.

“We are not privy to the identity of the complainant and do not have the video,” he said in an email to the Trib, declining further comment beyond the press release.

A USDA spokeswoman said the complaint came from the nonprofit organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

An attached two-page USDA report dated March 2 stated that investigators inspected animals in the lab. The animals included three types of monkeys: Squirrel, capuchins and marmoset.

“This inspection was unannounced and was conducted by three veterinary medical officers who visited multiple university facilities and interviewed a number of the university's veterinarians, animal care staff members and researchers,” Miksch wrote in the press release. “The inspectors did not identify or corroborate any instances of noncompliance with animal welfare regulations, as documented in an inspection report provided to the university on March 3.”

He said Pitt is committed to high standards of care for all of its research animals.

“Educational use of animals at the University of Pittsburgh complies with all applicable laws and voluntary accreditation standards,” Pitt's press release said. “The programs and facilities at the university are USDA registered and covered under an Animal Welfare Assurance with the Office of Laboratory Animal Welfare of the Public Health Service.”

PETA officials did not immediately return phone calls.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991 or bschmitt@tribweb.com.

