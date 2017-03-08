Strong winds cause power outages, downed trees
Strong winds blew over Western Pennsylvania on Wednesday, downing trees and leaving thousands without power.
The fierce winds knocked out power to about 7,500 Duquesne Light customers, the company said in a statement.
The winds caused trees and branches to fall and brought down wires and caused damage in Allegheny and Beaver counties.
WIND DAMAGE: Giant tree falls partially on Highland Park home - Wellesley Ave. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/VWvUVWPX0z— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) March 8, 2017
Duquesne Light said crews will work "for as long as it takes until all power has been restored," the statement said.
Winds of up to 55 mph are expected to last into the evening, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a wind advisory expected to end at 7 p.m.
Strong wind gusts of 45-55 MPH expected today. Be ready for possible power outages, and secure those light, loose outdoor objects! pic.twitter.com/ALmnTA7izQ— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 8, 2017
Duquesne Light said it didn't know how long service restoration would take. It cautioned people to assume that a downed wire is live and to not srive over or go near them. Outages should be reported by calling 1-888-393-7000.