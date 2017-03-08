Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Peregrine falcons are no longer empty-nesters at Pittsburgh's Gulf Tower
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
National Aviary
A screen capture from the falcon web cam at the Gulf Tower in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Updated 11 minutes ago

A pair of peregrine falcons laid their first egg Wednesday in a newly renovated nesting site on Downtown Pittsburgh's iconic Gulf Tower, according to the National Aviary.

The Aviary has a webcam perched in what turned out to be an enticing nesting box high on the 44-story tower, where the two falcons – known as Dori and Louie – nested in 2014.

There's another camera at the Cathedral of Learning in Oakland where falcons Hope and Terzo are nesting with their first egg.

Peregrine falcons first nested at the Gulf Tower at the corner of Grant Street and Seventh Avenue in 1991 and stayed there for more than two decades. For a time, they moved on from the Gulf Tower and built nests in buildings along Third Avenue and near Point Park University.

“They own Downtown,” said Kate St. John, who monitors Pittsburgh's peregrines for the Pennsylvania Game Commission and blogs about nature. “We don't know what it is that strikes Dori's fancy and makes her decide to move between nest sites.”

The National Aviary installed a better nest cam at the Gulf Tower in 2015, said Bob Mulvihill, ornithologist with the aviary, and Art McMorris, the game commission's peregrine falcon coordinator, added gravel to the nest site.

“They seemed to love the new gravel because we saw them digging in it and stopping by there frequently,” St. John said. “It's a quality site.”

In Pennsylvania, the peregrine falcon is considered an endangered and protected species.

The webcam captured Louie bringing dinner to Dori recently.

“She is not hunting for herself. She is busy making an egg,” St. John said.

Besides having a webcam to keep tabs on the birds, the Gulf Tower is a better place to rear young than other sites in Downtown because there are more high perches for the newly hatched falcons to learn to fly, Mulvihill said.

“I feel as though we got a good chance of seeing the peregrines have a good season,” he said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.