Man sentenced for fatally beating McKees Rocks man
Updated 2 hours ago
A Mt. Oliver man on Thursday was sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatally beating a man in Stowe during Memorial Day weekend in 2015.
Brandone Johnson, 21, was convicted of second-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy in the death of David Poole, 44, of McKees Rocks, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's office.
Poole was walking with a female friend along Ridge Avenue when he was attacked, beaten and robbed of $60, police said. He died July 25, 2015, from injuries suffered in the attack.
Two other men also were charged in connection with the attack.
Poole spent two months at Allegheny General Hospital with severe brain injuries from being hit in the head and striking the back of his head on the ground during the robbery. When his condition began to worsen, his family decided to take him off life support, his family said at the time.