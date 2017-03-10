Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Snow and cold air return, winter weather advisory in effect

WPXI | Friday, March 10, 2017, 7:24 a.m.
Frank Carnevale | Tribune-Review

Updated 17 minutes ago

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of Pittsburgh area with several inches of snow forecast by Friday morning.

Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Preston, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland counties are all under the advisory.

By 4 a.m. Friday, a blanket of about 2 to 4 inches of snow covered much of the area north of Interstate 70.

Snow will press to the southeast through sunrise, with additional areas of snow and snow showers breaking out throughout the day.

Additional snowfall from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be less than 2 inches for much of the area. However, some areas in Indiana, Westmoreland and Fayette counties can pick up an additional 2 to 4 inches of snow

Pittsburgh Public Works said the city would operate under a Snow Level 2 Alert and activated the snow plow tracker at midnight.

Wind will pick up through the day Friday, dropping wind chills into the teens this afternoon and single-digits.

It will be a cold weekend, with highs in the 20s Saturday and near 30 degrees Sunday.

List of school and business closings for Friday
School and businesses in the Pittsburgh area announced closings and delays due to the weather on Friday, March 10, 2017.
