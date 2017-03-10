List of school and business closings for Friday
School and businesses in the Pittsburgh area announced closings and delays due to the weather on Friday, March 10, 2017.
School and business closing alerts
Bright Light Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
Indiana Co. Head Start
- Closed
Albert Gallatin Area School Dist.
- 2 Hour Delay
Bentworth School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Bethlehem-Center School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Brownsville Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
California Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Champion Christian School
- 2 Hour Delay
Charleroi Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
Conn-Area Catholic School
- 2 Hour Delay
Connellsville Area School Dist.
- 2 Hour Delay
Faith Christian School - Washington
- 2 Hour Delay
Fayette County CTI
- 2 Hour Delay
Frazier School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Geibel High School
- 2 Hour Delay
Intermediate Unit 1/Colonial Campus
- 2 Hour Delay
Intermediate Unit 1/East Franklin Campus
- 2 Hour Delay
John F. Kennedy School
- 2 Hour Delay
Laurel Highlands School District
- 2 Hour Delay
McGuffey School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Monessen City School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Mount Moriah Christian School
- 2 Hour Delay
Mt. Carmel Christian School
- 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten
Mt. Pleasant Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
NHS Ellsworth School
- 2 Hour Delay
Passavant Memorial Homes/Mt. Pleasant
- 2 Hour Delay
Penns Manor Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Pine-Richland School District
- Wexford Elementary School Only on 2-Hour Delay with Mod. Kdg.
Purchase Line School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Southmoreland School District
- 2 Hour Delay
St. John The Evangelist School-Uniontown
- 2 Hour Delay
The Church Christian Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
Trinity Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Uniontown Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Yough School District
- 2 Hour Delay
West View Meals On Wheels
- Closed Friday
ARC of Fayette County
- Transportation Running on 2 Hour Delay
Passavant Memorial Homes/Harmarville
- 2 Hour Delay
Passavant Memorial Homes/Rochester
- 2 Hour Delay
Senior Life - Greene
- Modified Services
Senior Life - Uniontown
- Modified Services
Senior Life - Washington
- Modified Services
Terri Perpich’s Art Studio
- No Morning Classes