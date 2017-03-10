Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

List of school and business closings for Friday

WPXI | Friday, March 10, 2017, 7:39 a.m.
Frank Carnevale | Tribune-Review

Updated 12 minutes ago

School and businesses in the Pittsburgh area announced closings and delays due to the weather on Friday, March 10, 2017.

School and business closing alerts

Bright Light Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

Indiana Co. Head Start

  • Closed

Albert Gallatin Area School Dist.

  • 2 Hour Delay

Bentworth School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Bethlehem-Center School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Brownsville Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

California Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Champion Christian School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Charleroi Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

Conn-Area Catholic School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Connellsville Area School Dist.

  • 2 Hour Delay

Faith Christian School - Washington

  • 2 Hour Delay

Fayette County CTI

  • 2 Hour Delay

Frazier School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Geibel High School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Intermediate Unit 1/Colonial Campus

  • 2 Hour Delay

Intermediate Unit 1/East Franklin Campus

  • 2 Hour Delay

John F. Kennedy School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Laurel Highlands School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

McGuffey School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Monessen City School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Mount Moriah Christian School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Mt. Carmel Christian School

  • 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten

Mt. Pleasant Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

NHS Ellsworth School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Passavant Memorial Homes/Mt. Pleasant

  • 2 Hour Delay

Penns Manor Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Pine-Richland School District

  • Wexford Elementary School Only on 2-Hour Delay with Mod. Kdg.

Purchase Line School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Southmoreland School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. John The Evangelist School-Uniontown

  • 2 Hour Delay

The Church Christian Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

Trinity Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Uniontown Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Yough School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

West View Meals On Wheels

  • Closed Friday

ARC of Fayette County

  • Transportation Running on 2 Hour Delay

Passavant Memorial Homes/Harmarville

  • 2 Hour Delay

Passavant Memorial Homes/Rochester

  • 2 Hour Delay

Senior Life - Greene

  • Modified Services

Senior Life - Uniontown

  • Modified Services

Senior Life - Washington

  • Modified Services

Terri Perpich’s Art Studio

  • No Morning Classes

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.