Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Psychiatrists differ on mental state of McCandless mom on trial for drowning sons
Chris Togneri | Friday, March 10, 2017, 12:57 p.m.
Laurel Michelle Schlemmer arrives in court Monday, Nov. 23, 2015, for a status conference.
Laurel Michelle Schlemmer, 41, is accused of drowning her two youngest sons in the bathtub of her family's home in McCandless in 2014.

Updated 1 hour ago

Psychiatric experts offered differing views Friday morning on Laurel Michelle Schlemmer's ability to plan the 2014 murder of her sons Luke, 3, and Daniel, 6.

Forensic psychiatrists Robert Wettstein and Bruce Wright agreed during court testimony that Schlemmer has a history of depression and anxiety; that she irrationally believed Luke and Daniel were mentally disabled; and that she suffered from bouts of dissociation.

Wettstein, called to testify by the defense on day three of Schlemmer's murder trial, said her “ability to formulate intent was substantially diminished” on the day she put the boys in the bathtub at the family's home in McCandless and drowned them.

“Her ability to premeditate was significantly impaired because of her irrational anxiety bordering on delusion,” he said. “She knew she was doing something wrong, but she felt it was best for them.”

Wright, called as a rebuttal witness by prosecutors, said Schlemmer performed several deliberate acts in the killings, and that “despite her mental illness ... she had the capacity to formulate the intent to kill.”

“In my opinion, she knew what she was doing and she knew what she was doing was wrong,” Wright said.

Schlemmer said “crazy voices” told her to kill Luke and Daniel on April 1, 2014.

She is on trial for murder, child endangerment and tampering with evidence.

Testimony is expected to conclude Friday afternoon in the non-jury trial before Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey A. Manning.

The judge is expected to decide the case next week.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.