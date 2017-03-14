Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Climate conference to bring top energy experts to Pittsburgh

Dillon Carr | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 12:45 p.m.

Energy experts from academic institutions, think tanks and governmental organizations will convene Wednesday in Pittsburgh for a conference aimed at steering discussions to curb greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050.

That bar is far higher than the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Power Plan target for Pennsylvania to cut 24 percent of its 2012 carbon emissions by 2030. Nationally, the plan aims to reduce emissions by 32 percent by 2030.

But with increased uncertainty surrounding the future of federal environmental regulations, the conversation could put pressure on an already suffocating state Department of Environmental Protection.

Acting Secretary Patrick McDonnell reported at a recent House budget hearing that DEP has sustained a 40 percent budget cut and lost a quarter of its staff in the last 14 years, a situation former DEP Secretary David Hess characterized as “nasty” and “horrendous.”

“And they still have the same amount of work to do,” Hess said.

“If the Clean Power Plan goes away, which we expect it will, what will replace it?” asked Senior Energy Analyst Jeremy Richardson of the Union of Concerned Scientists, an advocacy group based in Cambridge, Mass.

If the plan is replaced with new rules by the EPA, “then that falls to the state agencies to figure out how to make it work,” he said.

The conference, dubbed “Making Pennsylvania a Model for Deep Decarbonization,” will focus on industry topics like renewable energy, nuclear power, efficiency and carbon capture and storage as strategic pathways to reach the 80 percent target by mid-century.

Pennsylvania Environmental Council is hosting the two-day conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh. Davitt Woodwell, the organization's president and CEO, believes the Clean Power Plan's 32 percent target is achievable but hopes the higher standard will influence policymakers and energy companies to think long term.

“There are so many folks that are focused on this goal that we could cut emissions by (32 percent),” he said. “Well, we've got to go a lot further is what the science is telling us — 80 percent. That's the number we really need to get to.”

Despite regulatory uncertainty at the federal level and DEP budget cuts, Hess is optimistic energy industry leaders will choose to get on board for the larger emissions cut.

“It's certainly a stretched goal,” Hess said of the higher target. “Even if it wasn't a goal, it's a way (companies) can be more energy efficient, which will improve their bottom lines.”

Woodwell and Richardson agree.

“What do you do if there is less support at the federal level? Clearly, that's an important question. But it's only one part in putting together a strategy. It's not the lone driving force,” Woodwell said, adding that multinational companies are scrutinizing market demands more than regulatory ones.

“This is really something we need to achieve. We're going to leave our grandkids and children with what we decide to do today,” Richardson said. “Eighty percent is a lot. It's not going to be easy to get there. But we have to talk about it. It's imperative to keep having the conversation.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298 or dcarr@tribweb.com.

