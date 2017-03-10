Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Peduto taps 'blue-ribbon' panel to restructure troubled PWSA
Natasha Lindstrom | Friday, March 10, 2017, 3:15 p.m.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has tapped seven influential government, nonprofit, academic and business executives to guide the first phase of overhauling the debt- and controversy-laden Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, officials announced Friday.

Kevin Acklin, chief of staff to Peduto, will be a member of the “blue ribbon panel,” which is charged with making progress “toward improving and optimizing the publicly owned water and sewer asset.”

Specifically, the panel will evaluate submissions from legal and technical firms seeking to devise long-term strategies to improve PWSA's operations, customer service and value. The city in January issued a request seeking proposals from professional service firms. Proposals were due Feb. 24.

The new panel will evaluate the submissions and interview finalists.

The chosen advisory team will spend 60 to 90 days exploring the best restructuring options for the authority.

The panel includes: Kenya Boswell, president of BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania; Fred Brown, president/CEO of Homewood Children's Village; Jared Cohon, director of Scott Institute for Energy Innovation and former president of Carnegie Mellon University; Jen Presutti, director of the city's Office of Management and Budget; Lourdes Sanchez Ridge, the city's solicitor and chief legal officer; Sharene Shealey, environmental manager for NRG Energy; and Mark Stulga, vice president of WesBanco.

The panel held its first meeting Friday in the mayor's office, Acklin said. He did not elaborate on the discussion.

Under the existing model, the city's drinking water and storm systems are owned by the city and leased to PWSA, an independent authority with mayoral-appointed board members. PWSA has the option to buy the assets from the city for $1 in 2025.

Peduto has said he does not want to privatize the system completely. He called for a “full financial and operations partner” willing to pump money into improving the city's water infrastructure without outright owning it.

The mayor also wants to find ways to grow revenue by expanding PWSA's drinking water delivery to more customers outside city limits.

The authority is going on more than a year without a permanent leader.

PWSA interim Executive Director Bernard. L. Lindstrom, who took the helm in September, has described the authority as being at an “all-time low” in terms of not only staff and customer morale but also capabilities.

The authority's debt service tops $750 million, with 50 cents of every ratepayer dollar going toward paying down debt.

In the past year, PWSA has grappled with multiple public relations crises, from overbilling customers to chlorine treatment deficiencies that spurred a flush and boil order affecting one-third of the city last month.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.

