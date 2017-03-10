Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police officer accidentally shoots fellow officer in foot during chase
Megan Guza | Friday, March 10, 2017, 4:06 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

A Pittsburgh police officer shot another officer in the foot when he attempted to shoot a dog that was attacking the first officer Friday in Hazelwood.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Tipton Street, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

The officer was taken to the hospital and the dog, which was also struck, was taken to a veterinarian.

After the incident, a distraught man who said his family owns the dog got into a fight with a TV camera operator who was there to cover the shooting.

At one point, the unidentified man shouted at reporters to leave and slapped a cell phone from the hand of WTAE reporter Bob Hazen.

The police were called to deal with the altercation.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.