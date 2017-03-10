Pittsburgh police officer accidentally shoots fellow officer in foot during chase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh police officer shot another officer in the foot when he attempted to shoot a dog that was attacking the first officer Friday in Hazelwood.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Tipton Street, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

The officer was taken to the hospital and the dog, which was also struck, was taken to a veterinarian.

After the incident, a distraught man who said his family owns the dog got into a fight with a TV camera operator who was there to cover the shooting.

At one point, the unidentified man shouted at reporters to leave and slapped a cell phone from the hand of WTAE reporter Bob Hazen.

The police were called to deal with the altercation.