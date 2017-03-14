Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

WWE superstars bring big smiles to patients at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 3:42 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

WWE superstars AJ Styles, Alexa Bliss, Apollo Crews. Mojo Rawley and Natalya visited with patients and their families at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC in Lawrenceville on Tuesday to sign autographs, give gifts and support cancer research.

WWE's Stephanie McMahon and her husband, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, started the Connor's Cure fund at Children's Hospital in honor of WWE fan Connor Michalek, who died in April 2014 at age 8 from medulloblastoma, a rare brain and spinal cord cancer.

Michalek was the first fan to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Connor's Cure supports pediatric cancer research and in 2016 it raised nearly $1 million.

McMahon is a member of the Children's Hospital foundation's board of trustees.

For more about the visit on Tuesday, read Rob Rossi's column at upgruv.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.