Duquesne alumnus suffers fatal medical emergency at PPG Paints Arena
Updated 1 hour ago
A University of Dayton fan and Duquesne University alumnus died suddenly of heart problems Friday shortly before the Atlantic 10 men's basketball tournament quarterfinals at PPG Paints Arena.
Bruce Sucher of Vandalia, Fla. died at a Pittsburgh hospital after collapsing in the stands about 15 minutes before the start of the Dayton-Davidson game.
“On behalf of the Atlantic 10 Conference and its members, I'd like to offer our sincere condolences to the Sucher family and the entire Flyers' community on the loss of a tremendous individual,” Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade said in a statement.
“As he was a Duquesne alumnus, I also offer our condolences to the Dukes' community as well,” McGlade continued. “We ask that you keep the Sucher family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
Sucher, 70, was president of the Vandalia-Butler school board, a former city manager and police chief, the Daytona Daily News reports.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office reported Sucher died of acute coronary syndrome.