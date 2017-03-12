Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

2 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville section

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 12, 2017, 9:12 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Two men died and a woman was critically injured in what police believe was a murder-suicide in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood, Trib news partner WPXI reported.

Police said the incident happened around 8 p.m. in a home in the 400 block of Bausman Street.

Authorities said a 47-year-old man opened fire during a domestic dispute, shooting the woman and killing her 46-year-old boyfriend before fatally shooting himself, according to WPXI. Both men were found dead in the upstairs of the home.

The alleged gunman and the woman were in a relationship at one time, police said. Police did not give a motive for the shooting.

The woman, 37, was taken to UPMC Mercy, Uptown, where she is in critical condition. She was shot once in the chest and once in the leg. A 9-year-old boy, who was hiding in the basement of the home, was not hurt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.