Several inches of snow possible this week
Updated 54 minutes ago
An impending storm could bring several inches of snow to the Pittsburgh area starting late Monday.
While snow will begin to fall Monday night, the majority of accumulation will occur Tuesday and into early Wednesday.
A winter storm warning has been issued for the ridges in Westmoreland and Fayette counties, and all of Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion, Venango and Mercer counties.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Allegheny, Westmoreland, Fayette, Washington, Beaver, Butler and Armstrong counties.
WPXI-TV meteorologist Kevin Benson said the Pittsburgh region could get between 3-5 inches of snow. Between 5-7 inches are possible in areas to the north and east in the ridges, while southern locations like Greene County and much of Washington County are expected to see less accumulation, between 1-3 inches.
The storm's arrival coincides with the anniversary of the Blizzard of '93, which dropped 25.3 inches of snow on Pittsburgh.