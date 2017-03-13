Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Incoming winter storm will bring several inches of snow

WPXI | Monday, March 13, 2017, 8:18 a.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Just when it seemed like winter forgot all about the region, heavy snow created a winter wonderland on March 10, 2017 as heavy, wet snow clung to trees in Hartwood Acres.

Updated 2 minutes ago

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories have been issued for much of the Pittsburgh area beginning Monday night.

Snow will start to break out across the area Monday night, with snow becoming more widespread and steady after 2 to 3 a.m.

Most areas will see an inch or two of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Tuesday, with isolated higher amounts in some areas.

Roads are much colder than last week, so icy areas are much more likely Tuesday morning than last week.

Bands of snow will continue to fall during the day Tuesday at varying intensity. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow will be common during the day Tuesday, with higher amounts likely in the mountains, where 3 to 6 inches of snow will fall during the day.

Snow will taper off to snow showers Tuesday night. Temperatures will drop into the teens Tuesday night, leading to icy conditions and wind chills into the single digits.

Travel is not recommended Tuesday near the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York and Boston.

Some areas in eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York will see a foot or more of snow Tuesday and Tuesday night. Many flights from Pittsburgh to the east coast will be cancelled Tuesday.

The storm's arrival coincides with the anniversary of the Blizzard of '93, which dropped 25.3 inches of snow on Pittsburgh.

