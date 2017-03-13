3-year-old girl killed by gunshot identified
Police have identified a toddler killed by a gunshot in Pittsburgh's Mt. Washington neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Three-year-old Yasha Ross, of Coraopolis, was pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital about 1:20 p.m., according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office. She'd been shot about 20 minutes earlier, and her mother – who has not been identified – hailed a ride to AGH.
No charges have been filed, and police have released no details regarding how the child was shot.
“Once we get a chance to talk to the people who were in the house, we will have something to say about how (this) happened,” Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler said Sunday afternoon.
Police would not say who lived at the house where the shooting happened. Neither the girl nor her mother lived there, Toler said. She also said that the girl's father “was not involved.”