Stolen Stradivarius violin will sing again
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, March 13, 2017, 12:21 p.m.
In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017 photo, the Ames Stradivarius violin is seen in New York. After a meticulous restoration that took more than a year, the Ames Stradivarius violin that was stolen from violinist Roman Totenberg is about to return to the stage. Violinist Mira Wang, a former student of Totenberg's, will play the instrument at a private concert in New York on March 13.
In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017 photo, violinist Mira Wang plays the Ames Stradivarius violin in New York. After a meticulous restoration that took more than a year, the Stradivarius violin that was stolen from violinist Roman Totenberg is about to return to the stage. Wang, a former student of Totenberg’s, will play the instrument at a private concert in New York on March 13.
AFP/Getty Images
Phillip Injeian, a master violin maker with a shop in downtown Pittsburgh, describes information related to the stolen Stradivarius violin belonging to the late renowned violinist Roman Totenberg at a news conference August 6, 2015 in New York.

Updated less than a minute ago

After a meticulous restoration that took more than a year, a Stradivarius violin that was stolen from violinist Roman Totenberg is about to return to the stage.

Violinist Mira Wang, a former student of Totenberg's, will play the instrument at a private concert in New York on March 13. More performances after that are possible.

The violin known as the Ames Stradivarius was made in 1734. It was stolen in 1980 after Totenberg played a concert in Boston. It was recovered in 2015, four years after the death of the presumed thief, Phillip J. Johnson, a journeyman violinist. Roman Totenberg died in 2012 at age 102.

Pittsburgh violin maker Phillip Injeian helped the FBI recover the stolen violin. Injeian said Johnson's widow asked him to appraise a violin she found inside a locked case in her Los Angeles home. Before Injeian and the widow met in New York, he compared photographs of the violin with photographs of Stradivarius violins and determined it could be the missing Ames Stradivarius, named for George Ames, who owned the violin in the late 19th century. He said the violin has characteristic markings on the wood grain that are “like a fingerprint.”

Injeian and the widow agreed to meet in New York. He informed the FBI before the meeting.

“It's like finding lost gold,” Injeian, a master violin maker with a shop Downtown, told the Tribune-Review in August.

The widow, a Vietnamese refugee who knew nothing about the instrument she held, voluntarily turned over the violin.

“She was a little dumbstruck, and I felt bad for her. It was not her fault,” Injeian said at the time.

The Totenberg family had planned for the violin to be restored and played again. One of Roman Totenberg's daughters, Jill Totenberg, says she and her two sisters are certain to cry when they hear the violin for the first time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Aupperlee at aaupperlee@tribweb.com or 412-336-8448.

