Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

At PWSA, no clear leadership hierarchy
Natasha Lindstrom | Monday, March 13, 2017, 6:06 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Bernard R. Lindstrom's contract to serve as interim director of the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority expired Sunday, March 12, 2017.

Updated 19 minutes ago

By the close of business Monday, it remained unclear who was in charge of operations at the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.

The six-month, $100,000 contract for interim Director Bernard R. Lindstrom expired Sunday.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, officials from Mayor Bill Peduto's administration and PWSA's seven-member board told the Tribune-Review they still were in talks with Lindstrom about extending his contract.

“We remain in discussions with Col. Lindstrom and invited him to remain with PWSA as executive director,” said Peduto's chief of staff, Kevin Acklin.

“Negotiations with Mr. Lindstrom continue,” said PWSA spokesman Will Pickering. He would not say whether a person other than Lindstrom was serving as acting director during the negotiations.

Lindstrom, a 28-year Army Corps of Engineers veteran from Upper St. Clair, did not return several requests for comment. Neither did PWSA board Chair Alex Thomson.

Acklin told the Trib on Friday that Peduto has valued Lindstrom's leadership and wants him to stay. The mayor said he would like Lindstrom to oversee PWSA while his administration explores a major restructuring of the debt- and controversy-laden authority.

PWSA has been without a permanent leader since Jim Good resigned last March.

Directors voted in late July to appoint K. Charles Griffin, a county administrator in Virginia, as executive director, but he withdrew after questions surfaced about his termination from a similar position in South Carolina.

David Donahoe, former director of the Allegheny County Regional Asset District, was interim director before Lindstrom assumed the post Sept. 12.

Meanwhile, PWSA has confronted multiple public relations crises, from customer complaints over overbilling to a two-and-a-half-day flush and boil order that affected one-third of the city last month.

At a Feb. 2 news conference to declare the boil order had been lifted , Lindstrom said the authority was at an “all-time low” in terms of not only staff and customer morale but also capabilities.

When Lindstrom was hired, Thomson told the Trib the board intended to do a “robust and full search” to hire a permanent director by April.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.