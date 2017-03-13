Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
McKees Rocks man gets up to 40 years in prison for fatal shooting in Mt. Washington
Megan Guza | Monday, March 13, 2017, 6:18 p.m.

Updated 16 minutes ago

A judge on Monday sentenced a McKees Rocks man to 20 to 40 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a man last year, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

Tyrone Germany, 21, was convicted in December of third-degree murder in connection with the killing of Shawn Cavender.

Cavender, 39, was found dead inside his Mt. Washington home in January 2016.

In a recorded statement to police, Germany said he gave Cavender $200 for heroin, but Cavender returned with no money or drugs — just a gun in his pocket. When the two argued, Cavender put Germany in a headlock, Germany grabbed the gun and shot Cavender twice in the lower body.

Defense attorney Ken Haber had said the homicide charge should be thrown out because his client's statements to police made it a case of self-defense.

