Allegheny

Allegheny County jury will decide fate of celebrity Bill Cosby in sexual-assault trial
Ben Schmitt | Monday, March 13, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The next battleground in the criminal case against Cosby will be whether prosecutors can use his lurid deposition testimony about giving pills and alcohol to a string of women before sex, material that may be disallowed at his trial since the judge ruled most of the women themselves can't testify. The case is set for trial June 5 in suburban Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

A jury from Allegheny County will hear evidence in the upcoming Bill Cosby sexual-assault trial and decide the fate of the television star and comedian, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday.

Cosby's lawyers previously said their client could not receive a fair trial in Montgomery County in eastern Pennsylvania. They had requested a jury come from an urban center with “more diverse and opposing viewpoints.”

Last month, Judge Steven T. O'Neill ruled the scheduled June 5 trial will remain in Montgomery County with jurors from another county.

An order Monday by the state Supreme Court said the jury “shall be impaneled from Allegheny County.”

The ruling means that Allegheny County jurors will travel to Montgomery County and be sequestered during the trial.

Pittsburgh attorney Todd Hollis said criminal juries generally consist of 12 jurors and two alternate jurors.

He said the jurors would be sequestered for the duration of the trial, however long that lasts.

“It's probably going to be very expensive to put 14 people in a hotel room for several weeks,” Hollis said. “I imagine the jurors will be chosen from a pool here in an Allegheny County courthouse and then transported to Montgomery county.”

Asked why any local resident would want to serve on that jury, Hollis said, “It's probably going to be very interesting to watch the dynamics of a criminal trial with a high profile defendant. If you work every day, it would be an extreme hardship to ask you to sit and listen to a case without knowing when you would be able to return to employment.”

Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a former Temple University employee in 2004.

Lawyers for Cosby, 79, have argued his trial should be moved to Philadelphia or the Pittsburgh area. The larger, more diverse population would make it easier to find unbiased jurors, lawyer Brian McMonagle argued last month, but even then, he said, there was no guarantee Cosby could get a fair hearing.

“Unless you've been living under a rock, the message that has been promoted, in insidious fashion, is that Bill Cosby is guilty and that Bill Cosby is a serial rapist,” McMonagle said in February. “I do not believe that there's a place anywhere in this country now where he can receive a fair trial. Not here, not anywhere. I hope I'm wrong.”

He could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele also could not be reached.

Cosby, once known as America's Dad for his top-rated family sitcom, “The Cosby Show,” which ran from 1984 to 1992, appeared relaxed in his latest court appearance Monday, laughing with aides during breaks.

He has been married to Camille Cosby for more than 50 years and has four surviving children. Their only son, Ennis Cosby, was killed in an attempted robbery in 1997.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991 or bschmitt@tribweb.com.

