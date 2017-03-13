Impending snowstorm postpones closures of Liberty, Fort Pitt tunnels

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The impending snow storm set to hit Western Pennsylvania prompted PennDOT to cancel the closures of the Liberty and Fort Pitt tunnels Monday night and early Tuesday morning, the transportation agency announced.

It was unclear whether closures would resume Tuesday night.

The Liberty Tunnel is scheduled to close overnight this month, one direction each week, while PennDOT crews perform inspections.

Closures last from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to PennDOT. Outbound closures are scheduled for March 5-9 and March 26-30. Inbound closures are set for March 12-16 and March 19-22.

The outbound Fort Pitt Tunnel will close weeknights through March 24.

Crews will be installing a fire suppression standpipe system, part of a $14.17 million project that includes the removal of the tunnel ceiling, concrete repair work to tunnel walls and air duct arch, electrical updates, drainage improvements and milling and resurfacing of the road.

The closures will occur from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, PennDOT said.