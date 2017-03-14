Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

List of school and business closings for Tuesday, March 14

WPXI | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 7:51 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

School and businesses in the Pittsburgh area announced closings and delays due to the weather on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

School and Business Closing Alerts

Apollo Ridge Food Bank

  • Closed Wednesday, Food Pickup on 3/22/17

Highland UP Preschool - New Castle

  • Closed Tuesday

Indiana Co. Head Start

  • Closed Tuesday

New Story DuBois

  • Closed

PA Connecting Communities

  • Day Services Cancelled Tuesday

Pamela Butler Babies

  • Closed Tuesday

Sonshine Quality Childcare

  • Closed/Water Break

Armstrong School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

BC3 at Brockway

  • Closed Tuesday

Blairsville - Saltsburg School District

  • Closed Tuesday

Brockway Center For Arts And Technology

  • Closed Tuesday

Butler County Comm College - Main & All BC3 Sites

  • 9:30 AM START

Calvary Baptist Academy - Clymer

  • 2 Hour Delay

Carlynton School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Champion Christian School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

Christ's Dominion Academy

  • Closed Tuesday

Clarion University

  • Closed Tuesday

Conn-Area Catholic School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Connellsville Area School Dist.

  • 2 Hour Delay

Eastern Westmoreland CTC

  • Closed

Ellwood City Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Faith Country Chapel Preschool & Kinder.

  • 2 Hr. Kindergarten Delay - Presch. Cancelled

Fox Chapel Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Geibel High School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Greater Latrobe School District

  • Closed Tuesday

Holy Redeemer School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Homer - Center School District

  • Closed Tuesday

Laurel Highlands School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Laurel School District - New Castle

  • 2 Hour Delay

Lawrence Co. Career & Technical Ctr

  • 2 Hour Delay

Lenape Tech

  • 2 Hour Delay

Ligonier Valley School District

  • Closed Tuesday

Marion Center Area School District

  • Closed

Mohawk Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Mt. Carmel Christian School

  • Closed

Mt. Pleasant Area School District

  • Closed Tuesday

Neshannock Township School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

New Castle Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

New Castle Christian Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

NHS Autism School - Latrobe

  • Closed Tuesday

NHS School - Herminie

  • Closed Tuesday

North Boro's/Sewickley Area Meals on Wheels

  • Closed Tuesday

PA Institute of Health and Technology

  • Closed Tuesday

Passavant Memorial Homes/Mt. Pleasant

  • Closed Tuesday

Penn State - Fayette Campus

  • 10 AM Start

Penn State - Greater Allegheny

  • 10 AM Start

Penn State - New Kensington Campus

  • 2 Hour Delay

Penns Manor Area School District

  • Closed

Portersville Christian School

  • 2 Hour Delay/No AM Preschool

Punxsutawney Christian School

  • Closed Tuesday

Purchase Line School District

  • Closed

Shady Side Academy - All Campuses

  • 2 Hour Delay

Shenango Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Slippery Rock University

  • 2 Hour Delay

Southmoreland School District

  • Closed Tuesday

St. John The Evangelist School-Uniontown

  • 2 Hour Delay

The Church Christian Academy

  • Closed

Turkeyfoot Valley Area School District

  • Closed Tuesday

Union Area School District/Lawrence Co.

  • 2 Hour Delay

Uniontown Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

United School District

  • Closed

Valley School of Ligonier

  • Closed Tuesday

West Middlesex School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Wilmington Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Yough School District

  • Closed Tuesday

Bethesda Presbyterian Church

  • Closed Tuesday

Ebenezer Baptist Church - Wylie Avenue

  • Closed Tuesday

Court of Common Pleas of Indiana County

  • Closed Tuesday

ASSET Inc.

  • 2 Hour Delay

ICW Vocational Services

  • Closed Tuesday

Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium

  • Closed Tuesday

South Hills/Brentwood Meals on Wheels

  • Closed Tuesday

South Park Area Meals on Wheels

  • Closed Tuesday

West Hills Meals on Wheels

  • Closed Tuesday

West View Meals On Wheels

  • Closed Tuesday

Adat Shalom Preschool

  • 1 Hour Delay

ARC of Fayette County

  • Transportation Running on 2 Hour Delay

Armstrong Co Senior Centers

  • Closed Tuesday

Challenges Senior Community Center

  • Closed Tuesday

Community Living Care Transportation

  • Closed Tuesday

Edward J. Zapp & Kennedy Ctr

  • Closed

Fox Hill Preschool

  • 2 Hour Delay

Grace UCC Food Pantry - Jeannette

  • Rescheduled for Tuesday, March 21st

Head Start of Fayette Co.

  • 2 Hour Delay

LifeSpan Senior Centers

  • Closed/Staff Report

Norwin Community Resource Center

  • Closed

Passavant Memorial Homes/Harmarville

  • Closed Tuesday

Passavant Memorial Homes/Rochester

  • Closed Tuesday

Peak Performance Mgmt

  • Closed Tuesday

Peoples Oakland

  • Closed Tuesday

Plum AARP Chapter #3067

  • Meeting Cancelled

Plum Senior Community Center

  • Closed Tuesday

Riverside Horizons/TAC

  • 1 Hour Delay

Senior Life - Uniontown

  • Modified Services

St. Fidelis CCD - Butler

  • Closed Tuesday

St. Paul's Meals On Wheels - Pitcairn

  • Closed Tuesday

St. Thomas A' Becket Preschool

  • Closed Tuesday

Terri Perpich's Art Studio

  • No Morning Classes

Thunderbolts

  • Closed Tuesday

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance at The Bible Chapel

  • Closed Tuesday

