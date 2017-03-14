List of school and business closings for Tuesday, March 14
Updated 2 hours ago
School and businesses in the Pittsburgh area announced closings and delays due to the weather on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
School and Business Closing Alerts
Apollo Ridge Food Bank
- Closed Wednesday, Food Pickup on 3/22/17
Highland UP Preschool - New Castle
- Closed Tuesday
Indiana Co. Head Start
- Closed Tuesday
New Story DuBois
- Closed
PA Connecting Communities
- Day Services Cancelled Tuesday
Pamela Butler Babies
- Closed Tuesday
Sonshine Quality Childcare
- Closed/Water Break
Armstrong School District
- 2 Hour Delay
BC3 at Brockway
- Closed Tuesday
Blairsville - Saltsburg School District
- Closed Tuesday
Brockway Center For Arts And Technology
- Closed Tuesday
Butler County Comm College - Main & All BC3 Sites
- 9:30 AM START
Calvary Baptist Academy - Clymer
- 2 Hour Delay
Carlynton School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Champion Christian School
- 2 Hour Delay
Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
Christ's Dominion Academy
- Closed Tuesday
Clarion University
- Closed Tuesday
Conn-Area Catholic School
- 2 Hour Delay
Connellsville Area School Dist.
- 2 Hour Delay
Eastern Westmoreland CTC
- Closed
Ellwood City Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Faith Country Chapel Preschool & Kinder.
- 2 Hr. Kindergarten Delay - Presch. Cancelled
Fox Chapel Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Geibel High School
- 2 Hour Delay
Greater Latrobe School District
- Closed Tuesday
Holy Redeemer School
- 2 Hour Delay
Homer - Center School District
- Closed Tuesday
Laurel Highlands School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Laurel School District - New Castle
- 2 Hour Delay
Lawrence Co. Career & Technical Ctr
- 2 Hour Delay
Lenape Tech
- 2 Hour Delay
Ligonier Valley School District
- Closed Tuesday
Marion Center Area School District
- Closed
Mohawk Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Mt. Carmel Christian School
- Closed
Mt. Pleasant Area School District
- Closed Tuesday
Neshannock Township School District
- 2 Hour Delay
New Castle Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
New Castle Christian Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
NHS Autism School - Latrobe
- Closed Tuesday
NHS School - Herminie
- Closed Tuesday
North Boro's/Sewickley Area Meals on Wheels
- Closed Tuesday
PA Institute of Health and Technology
- Closed Tuesday
Passavant Memorial Homes/Mt. Pleasant
- Closed Tuesday
Penn State - Fayette Campus
- 10 AM Start
Penn State - Greater Allegheny
- 10 AM Start
Penn State - New Kensington Campus
- 2 Hour Delay
Penns Manor Area School District
- Closed
Portersville Christian School
- 2 Hour Delay/No AM Preschool
Punxsutawney Christian School
- Closed Tuesday
Purchase Line School District
- Closed
Shady Side Academy - All Campuses
- 2 Hour Delay
Shenango Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Slippery Rock University
- 2 Hour Delay
Southmoreland School District
- Closed Tuesday
St. John The Evangelist School-Uniontown
- 2 Hour Delay
The Church Christian Academy
- Closed
Turkeyfoot Valley Area School District
- Closed Tuesday
Union Area School District/Lawrence Co.
- 2 Hour Delay
Uniontown Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
United School District
- Closed
Valley School of Ligonier
- Closed Tuesday
West Middlesex School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Wilmington Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Yough School District
- Closed Tuesday
Bethesda Presbyterian Church
- Closed Tuesday
Ebenezer Baptist Church - Wylie Avenue
- Closed Tuesday
Court of Common Pleas of Indiana County
- Closed Tuesday
ASSET Inc.
- 2 Hour Delay
ICW Vocational Services
- Closed Tuesday
Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium
- Closed Tuesday
South Hills/Brentwood Meals on Wheels
- Closed Tuesday
South Park Area Meals on Wheels
- Closed Tuesday
West Hills Meals on Wheels
- Closed Tuesday
West View Meals On Wheels
- Closed Tuesday
Adat Shalom Preschool
- 1 Hour Delay
ARC of Fayette County
- Transportation Running on 2 Hour Delay
Armstrong Co Senior Centers
- Closed Tuesday
Challenges Senior Community Center
- Closed Tuesday
Community Living Care Transportation
- Closed Tuesday
Edward J. Zapp & Kennedy Ctr
- Closed
Fox Hill Preschool
- 2 Hour Delay
Grace UCC Food Pantry - Jeannette
- Rescheduled for Tuesday, March 21st
Head Start of Fayette Co.
- 2 Hour Delay
LifeSpan Senior Centers
- Closed/Staff Report
Norwin Community Resource Center
- Closed
Passavant Memorial Homes/Harmarville
- Closed Tuesday
Passavant Memorial Homes/Rochester
- Closed Tuesday
Peak Performance Mgmt
- Closed Tuesday
Peoples Oakland
- Closed Tuesday
Plum AARP Chapter #3067
- Meeting Cancelled
Plum Senior Community Center
- Closed Tuesday
Riverside Horizons/TAC
- 1 Hour Delay
Senior Life - Uniontown
- Modified Services
St. Fidelis CCD - Butler
- Closed Tuesday
St. Paul's Meals On Wheels - Pitcairn
- Closed Tuesday
St. Thomas A' Becket Preschool
- Closed Tuesday
Terri Perpich's Art Studio
- No Morning Classes
Thunderbolts
- Closed Tuesday
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance at The Bible Chapel
- Closed Tuesday