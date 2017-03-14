How the Bill Cosby trial jury selection will work for Allegheny County residents

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Prospective Allegheny County jurors for the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial will be chosen during a local hearing before traveling about 300 miles east to suburban Philadelphia for sequestration, a legal spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Twelve jurors and four alternates from Allegheny County will be chosen from a larger pool, said Kate Delano, the spokeswoman for Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

Once the jury is chosen, they will travel to Montgomery County and stay in a hotel. It's unclear whether the jurors will travel on their own out east or be transported.

On Monday, the state supreme court ordered that the jury come from Allegheny County.

The ruling came after Common Please Judge Steven T. O'Neill ruled the scheduled June 5 trial will remain in Montgomery County with jurors from another county. O'Neill is presiding over the trial, which is scheduled to begin June 5. Delano said O'Neill will ultimately determine the size of the jury pool and transportation methods.

Cosby's lawyers previously said their client could not receive a fair trial in Montgomery County in eastern Pennsylvania. They had requested a jury come from an urban center with “more diverse and opposing viewpoints.”

Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a former Temple University employee in 2004.

Lawyers for Cosby, 79, have argued his trial should be moved to Philadelphia or the Pittsburgh area. The larger, more diverse population would make it easier to find unbiased jurors, lawyer Brian McMonagle argued last month. But even then, he said, there was no guarantee Cosby could get a fair hearing.

Allegheny County has a population of 1.2 million, making it the second most populous county in Pennsylvania. Philadelphia County has the highest population.

Delano said the jury selection process will most likely occur a week or two before the scheduled trial.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991 or bschmitt@tribweb.com.