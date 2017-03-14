Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Stabbing and burglary reported in separate incidents on South Side
Megan Guza | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 11:00 a.m.

A couple who had arrived in Pittsburgh late Monday night received a rude welcome in an argument with an unknown man that escalated to a stabbing, according to police.

Police responded about 11:30 p.m. to South 19th Street near Merriman Street for a report of a stabbing, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, said he and his girlfriend had just arrived in Pittsburgh and were sleeping in their vehicle when a man approached and asked for a cigarette, Schaffer said.

The two men began to argue, and the argument turned physical and the victim was stabbed in the leg, Schaffer said.

Paramedics transported the victim to UPMC Mercy in stable condition. The woman was uninjured.

About an hour later, police responded to Thick Bikes on South 15th Street where someone had smashed through a window and stolen a bike, according to Schaffer. The suspect fled on Bingham Street toward South 16th.

A short time later, officers spotted a man matching suspect's description pushing a bike on Forbes Avenue near the Birmingham Bridge ramp, Schaffer said. The man, identified as Tracey McCoy, 45, had a cut on his finger and was pushing an orange mountain bike with a price tag on it.

Paramedics came to assess McCoy's injuries, during which time he threatened officers and spit in one's face. Once at UPMC Mercy, Schaffer said, he continued to berate hospital staff and officers.

It was not immediately clear if the two incidents were related.

McCoy, of Homestead, is charged with burglary, terroristic threats, aggravated assault and theft.

