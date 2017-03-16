Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

North Hills mom found guilty of murdering 2 young sons
Chris Togneri | Thursday, March 16, 2017, 2:36 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Laurel Michelle Schlemmer is escorted to a courtroom in the Allegheny County Courthouse to receive her verdict on Thursday, March 16, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Laurel Schlemmer, the North Hills mother who murdered her two youngest sons April 1, 2014, because she said they would be better off in heaven, will be imprisoned “for as long as is necessary” while she receives mental health treatment, a judge ruled Thursday.

Allegheny County Common Pleas President Judge Jeffrey A. Manning ruled Schlemmer guilty of two counts of third-degree murder but mentally ill. She could face 45 to 90 years in prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for June 8.

“It is my fervent hope that in the future, mental health treatment will bring you, Ms. Schlemmer, to the shocking realization of what you have done so that you will continue to be punished far beyond any sentence this court might impose,” Manning said during the sentencing.

Schlemmer, who waved her right to a jury trial and did not testify, was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of child endangerment and one count of tampering with evidence.

Schlemmer wept throughout the verdict, but did not speak.

Schlemmer has a history of mental illness dating to the sixth grade, including anxiety, depression and episodes of dissociation, psychiatric experts said during the trial. Schlemmer believed, incorrectly, that her sons Daniel, 6, and Luke, 3, had autism, and she feared being the mother of special-needs children.

In a recorded confession with Allegheny County homicide investigators on the day of the murders, Schlemmer said she walked her oldest son, Joshua, now 10, to the bus stop, returned to the house and drew a bath for Luke and Daniel.

She said “crazy voices” told her to put the boys in the tub -- first Daniel, then Luke -- hold their heads under water and sit on them.

“It was horrendous,” Schlemmer said in an interview with forensic psychiatrist Bruce Wright. “The horror got worse. I couldn't believe it. I felt like I'm floating above myself.”

After getting out of the bathtub, Schlemmer “ran around the house screaming, darting from room to room,” she told Wright.

She took the boys out, dried them off and lined them up next to each other on the bathroom floor, she said in the confession and during psychiatric interviews. She then changed out of her wet clothes, hid them in a garbage can and called 911.

Luke died that day. Daniel survived four days at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC on life support.

“This was the fastest way for them to get to heaven,” Schlemmer told Wright.

