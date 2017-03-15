Allegheny County Council frequently fails to explain vote abstentions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County Council President John DeFazio skipped a recent vote on a controversial proposal to ban vaping in public spaces and didn't explain why, violating a disclosure rule council members and staff have been ignoring for years, a Tribune-Review analysis found.

When reached after the vote, DeFazio told the Trib that he abstained because he knew the measure, a countywide indoor vaping ban in the works for 10 months, had gathered eight votes — just enough to pass without his vote.

“I figured it was already a done deal,” said DeFazio, D-Shaler, whose name was called last during the roll call vote last week.

Allegheny County Council members abstained from votes at least 29 times since Jan. 1, 2015. Members explained why they abstained in 16 of those instances at the time of the vote, usually citing insufficient information to make a decision.

Only five of the explanations involved potential conflicts of interest.

According to The Rules of Council, a 27-page booklet each member receives: “A council member may abstain from voting only when the abstention is accompanied by an explanation.”

When asked about the unenforced requirement, council Solicitor Jack Cambest said members who abstain do not have to give a verbal explanation at the meeting, but they do have to provide one in writing, to be included with the minutes.

The minutes do not include such written explanations.

When the Trib requested the written explanations for Jan. 1, 2015, to present, Council Chief Clerk Jared Barker said the Trib had to file a Right-to-Know request.

“Because the Rules of Council do not require that written explanations of abstentions be provided to the chief clerk (or to anyone else, for that matter), I don't know that I'm going to have many (if any),” Barker wrote.

Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the nonprofit Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association in Harrisburg, praised the county for having the rule, which goes further than the state's conflict of interest rules, but she criticized the county for not enforcing it.

“The public has a right to know why elected officials aren't taking action ... why an elected official would choose not to exercise the authority they have,” Melewsky said.

Explanations like “I didn't have enough information on this” are not enough, she said.

“A rule like this requires a meaningful disclosure,” Melewsky said. “If it doesn't, it defeats the purpose of the rule.”

Cambest said he sees no issue with council members abstaining because they don't think they have enough information, or, like the DeFazio vaping vote, because they simply don't want to.

“If it's an inconsequential vote, it doesn't matter,” Cambest said, referring to individual votes that will not, on their own, determine weather a measure will pass or fail. “I don't think most people care.”

Council Vice President Nicholas Futules, D-Oakmont, also abstained from the vaping vote. He didn't give an explanation at the meeting last week, when the vote took place, but said during at least one public meeting last year that he planned to abstain because he owns a restaurant in the county — one of the places vaping now is banned.

Since Jan. 1, 2015, Councilman Tom Baker, R-Ross, abstained seven times, giving an explanation in four of those instances, one of which was a conflict of interest.

During a February 2015 meeting, according to the verbatim meeting minutes, Baker asked: “If you abstain, do you have to say why?”

DeFazio responded: “No.”

Former Councilman Michael Finnerty added: “We never do.”

Cambest was present at that meeting and, according to the minutes, did not speak during the exchange.

During the same timeframe, Councilwoman Sue Means, R-Bethel Park, abstained five times — four of which she explained but none for a conflict of interest — and Ed Kress, R-Shaler, abstained three times, giving an explanation each time but none for conflicts of interest.

In addition to the vaping vote, Futules abstained from one other vote in the timeframe, again because of his restaurant.

Council members Denise Ranalli Russell, D-Brighton; Paul Klein, D-Point Breeze; Cindy Kirk, R-McCandless; Bob Macey, D-West Mifflin; and Jim Ellenbogen, D-Banksville, each abstained from one vote during the timeframe.

Former Republican Councilwoman Heather Heidelbaugh abstained five times in 2015; and former Councilwoman Jan Rea, also a Republican, abstained once in 2015.

Baker, Kress, Macey and Ellenbogen, along with Charles Martoni, D-Swissvale, and Pat Catena, D-Carnegie, are up for reelection. Catena was appointed to council in January to fill a vacancy left when Finnerty resigned.

Ellenbogen is the only one set to face a challenger in the primary.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.