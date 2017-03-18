Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Project Prom delivers dresses, 'Cinderella' moments
Andrew Russell | Saturday, March 18, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Kaileah Miklos, 17, of Brighton Heights reacts to seeing herself in a formal gown for the first time at Thriftique in Lawrenceville as part of the Project Prom Gown Giveaway on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Project Prom allows Pittsburgh-area youth to participate in prom by offering selection of new and gently used contemporary gowns for kids who qualify.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Angela Vesco, of the South Side and a volunteer for Project Prom Gown Giveaway, jokes as she does alterations to the gown worn by Kalie Burfield, of Mt. Oliver, at Thriftique in Lawrenceville on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Project Prom allows Pittsburgh-area youth to participate in prom by offering selection of new and gently used contemporary gowns for kids who qualify.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Alexx Jacobs, 18, of Bellevue, (left) and Alia sparks, 17, of Brighton Heights, look through a selection of dresses at Thriftique in Lawrenceville as part of the Project Prom Gown Giveaway on Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Christine Berezanich, of West Mifflin, helps her daughter, Emily Laird, 17, with high heels at the Project Prom Gown Giveaway on Saturday, March 18, 2017.



Kaileah Miklos thought she would be going to her first prom at Pittsburgh's City Charter High School in a plain, medium length dress, as she didn't have a lot of money for something fancy.

When she entered Thriftique in Lawrenceville on Saturday for the 14th-annual Project Prom Gown Giveaway, she expected to leave with something dark, modest and understated. That all changed when she saw herself in a full-length pink prom gown.

“I thought, ‘I'm Cinderella. This is just too perfect.'” said Miklos, 17, of Brighton Heights. “I decided right there that I have to have that dress.”

Project Prom Gown Giveaway is organized through a partnership between Allegheny County's Department of Human Services and the National Council of Jewish Women. To be eligible, high school girls living in Allegheny County must receive services or have a family member receiving services through the county Department of Human Services. Guest are paired with a personal shopper, who helps pick out a dress and find matching shoes, jewlery and a handbag. There's even a volunteer seamstress on hand to make alterations.

For Christine Berezanich of West Mifflin, Project Prom was essential in giving her 17-year-old daughter Emily Laird a chance for a prom experience she didn't think would happen.

“When you're on a fixed income, you can't afford a $500 dress and $200 shoes and a $100 necklace.” said Berezanich.

Seeing her daughter get the dress she wanted stirred a lot of emotions for Berezanich.

“When she came out of the dressing room, I just lost it,” she said. “Seeing her in a prom dress, it tugs at your heart. Your know that they're ready for their next adventure.”

Andrew Russell is a Tribune-Review staff photojournalist. Reach him at arussell@tribweb.com.

