Ajit Pait, Trump's choice to head FCC, set to visit Carnegie Mellon University

President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Federal Communications Commission will stop in Pittsburgh on Wednesday as part of a three-city, three-day driving tour of Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan.

Ajit Pai will speak at Carnegie Mellon University's Software Engineering Institute.

The FCC announced that Pai will talk about how the technology industry has helped transform Pittsburgh's economy. He will hold a roundtable discussion with entrepreneurs.

Trump appointed Pai to head the FCC soon after his inauguration. This month he renominated Pai to another five-year term. Former President Barack Obama appointed Pai to a Republican position on the commission in May 2012.

This will be Pai's third visit to Pittsburgh, said Audrey Russo, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Technology Council, which organized the event with CMU. Russo called Pai a friend of Pittsburgh, entrepreneurism and public television. He's a fan of “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,” Russo said.

“I look forward to him really diving deep on his top priorities,” Russo said.

Pai's leadership of the FCC has drawn criticism as he rolled back Obama-era privacy and net neutrality regulations.

Pai, a former lawyer for Verizon, called the 2015 rules on net neutrality — the concept that all internet traffic is treated equally — a mistake during a speech he made last month at the Mobile World Congress. Pai said during a U.S. Senate hearing last week that he felt broadband internet providers are hesitant to invest in expanding service because of the rule.

“What I plan to hear, and what I know we'll hear, is him giving us much more clarity on where he stands around this,” Russo said. “He's a thoughtful man. This is not someone who just pushes buttons for the sake of it.”

The event is open to Pittsburgh Technology Council members , and pre-registration is required.

After Pittsburgh, Pai will stop in Youngstown, Ohio, and Detroit.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Aupperlee at aaupperlee@tribweb.com or 412-336-8448.