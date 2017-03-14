Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Ajit Pait, Trump's choice to head FCC, set to visit Carnegie Mellon University
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2013, file photo, FCC commissioner Ajit Pai presents his dissent during a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) hearing at the FCC in Washington. President Donald Trump has picked Pai, a fierce critic of the Obama-era 'net neutrality' rules, to be chief regulator of the nation's airwaves and internet connections. In a statement Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, Pai said he was grateful to the president for his new role as the next chairman of the FCC. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Updated 40 minutes ago

President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Federal Communications Commission will stop in Pittsburgh on Wednesday as part of a three-city, three-day driving tour of Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan.

Ajit Pai will speak at Carnegie Mellon University's Software Engineering Institute.

The FCC announced that Pai will talk about how the technology industry has helped transform Pittsburgh's economy. He will hold a roundtable discussion with entrepreneurs.

Trump appointed Pai to head the FCC soon after his inauguration. This month he renominated Pai to another five-year term. Former President Barack Obama appointed Pai to a Republican position on the commission in May 2012.

This will be Pai's third visit to Pittsburgh, said Audrey Russo, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Technology Council, which organized the event with CMU. Russo called Pai a friend of Pittsburgh, entrepreneurism and public television. He's a fan of “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,” Russo said.

“I look forward to him really diving deep on his top priorities,” Russo said.

Pai's leadership of the FCC has drawn criticism as he rolled back Obama-era privacy and net neutrality regulations.

Pai, a former lawyer for Verizon, called the 2015 rules on net neutrality — the concept that all internet traffic is treated equally — a mistake during a speech he made last month at the Mobile World Congress. Pai said during a U.S. Senate hearing last week that he felt broadband internet providers are hesitant to invest in expanding service because of the rule.

“What I plan to hear, and what I know we'll hear, is him giving us much more clarity on where he stands around this,” Russo said. “He's a thoughtful man. This is not someone who just pushes buttons for the sake of it.”

The event is open to Pittsburgh Technology Council members , and pre-registration is required.

After Pittsburgh, Pai will stop in Youngstown, Ohio, and Detroit.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Aupperlee at aaupperlee@tribweb.com or 412-336-8448.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.